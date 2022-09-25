“Another thing I have to mention is that with 10 minutes before the game ended and the score 4-0, your captain came to the side and said, ‘Coach if you want you can change me’, which shows the mentality and friendship in the group,” Broos said in the post-match press conference.
Bafana coach Broos lauds Williams for offering to make way for Buthelezi
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has lauded skipper Ronwen Williams’ team spirit for offering to make way for TS Galaxy goalkeeper Meslusi Buthelezi so he could earn his first international cap in Saturday's friendly win against Sierra Leone.
Buthelezi made his debut when he came on as a substitute in the second half as Bafana crushed lowly-ranked Sierra Leone 4-0 at FNB Stadium in Soweto on Saturday.
A brace from Themba Zwane and goals from another debutant Mihlali Mayambela and Aubrey Modiba helped Broos register his biggest win as a Bafana coach.
After the match, Broos explained that Williams offered to go off so that Buthelezi, who has had a great run for Galaxy since the beginning of the year, could get to play.
Safa close ranks around Bafana boss after litany of disasters
