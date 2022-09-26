Soccer

‘Andile Mpisane can beat Chiefs without touching the ball’: Fans react to Royal AM Macufe Cup win

26 September 2022 - 07:30
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Royal AM chair Andile Mpisane came on for a few minutes against Kaizer Chiefs.
Royal AM chair Andile Mpisane came on for a few minutes against Kaizer Chiefs.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Football fans have flooded social media in reaction to Royal AM beating Kaizer Chiefs to lift the Macufe Cup.

The friendly took place on Sunday in Bloemfontein amid a boycott by local fans angry about Royal AM buying Bloemfontein Celtic's status last year.

Protesters claimed it was “disrespectful” for Royal AM to play in the city after they moved the franchise to KwaZulu-Natal, and instead held a picnic for supporters.

The action off the field seemed more exciting at times than that on it, with the sides heading to the dressing room at halftime all square.

The match came alive near its end, with Ruzaigh Gamildien scoring for Royal AM with minutes left on the clock. 

The celebrations had to be put on ice when Keagan Dolly struck an equaliser deep in additional time with a superb free kick.

The match went to penalties and Royal AM held their nerve to again beat Chiefs.

There was also a run out for Royal AM chairperson and musician Andile Mpisane, who was subbed on as the game drew to a close.

Social media was filled with reactions to Mpisane coming on and lifting the trophy wearing a captain's armband “without touching the ball”.

Some mocked Chiefs, claiming there is no hope for the club.

READ MORE:

Royal coach Zondo says Mpisane the player is ‘a work in progress’

Royal AM co-coach Khabo Zondo says injuries forced him to include not-yet fully fit club chair Andile Mpisane in the squad that lost 1-0 in the DStv ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Springbok captain Kolisi pleads with supporters to have faith in Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi has made an impassioned plea to Kaizer Chiefs supporters to have faith in Amakhosi coach Arthur Zwane.
Sport
2 days ago

Kaizer Chiefs’ Bimenyimana says he won’t make ‘Pirates signal’ again in SA

Striker Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana has explained his two strange celebrations he made after each goal when he scored a brace in Kaizer Chiefs’ 2-1 ...
Sport
4 days ago

‘He was going to score goals’ — SA reacts to Andile Mpisane’s nearly debut

"Andile Mpisane is going to pay himself a cash bonus if he plays well today," one fan joked ahead of the game.
Sport
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Pitso Mosimane lands new job in the Middle East Soccer
  2. Mosimane ‘the turnaround strategist’, agents say as he joins relegated Ahli Soccer
  3. Orlando Pirates confirm signing Kermit Erasmus and Sipho Chaine Soccer
  4. PODCAST | SA cricket has shown it doesn’t believe in black players: Ramela Cricket
  5. Zwane spearheads Bafana’s win over Sierra Leone Soccer

Latest Videos

Pretoria student murdered for cellphone | Who was THAPELO MENWE and where was ...
ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...