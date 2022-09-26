Football fans have flooded social media in reaction to Royal AM beating Kaizer Chiefs to lift the Macufe Cup.
The friendly took place on Sunday in Bloemfontein amid a boycott by local fans angry about Royal AM buying Bloemfontein Celtic's status last year.
Protesters claimed it was “disrespectful” for Royal AM to play in the city after they moved the franchise to KwaZulu-Natal, and instead held a picnic for supporters.
The action off the field seemed more exciting at times than that on it, with the sides heading to the dressing room at halftime all square.
The match came alive near its end, with Ruzaigh Gamildien scoring for Royal AM with minutes left on the clock.
The celebrations had to be put on ice when Keagan Dolly struck an equaliser deep in additional time with a superb free kick.
The match went to penalties and Royal AM held their nerve to again beat Chiefs.
There was also a run out for Royal AM chairperson and musician Andile Mpisane, who was subbed on as the game drew to a close.
Social media was filled with reactions to Mpisane coming on and lifting the trophy wearing a captain's armband “without touching the ball”.
Some mocked Chiefs, claiming there is no hope for the club.
‘Andile Mpisane can beat Chiefs without touching the ball’: Fans react to Royal AM Macufe Cup win
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
Football fans have flooded social media in reaction to Royal AM beating Kaizer Chiefs to lift the Macufe Cup.
The friendly took place on Sunday in Bloemfontein amid a boycott by local fans angry about Royal AM buying Bloemfontein Celtic's status last year.
Protesters claimed it was “disrespectful” for Royal AM to play in the city after they moved the franchise to KwaZulu-Natal, and instead held a picnic for supporters.
The action off the field seemed more exciting at times than that on it, with the sides heading to the dressing room at halftime all square.
The match came alive near its end, with Ruzaigh Gamildien scoring for Royal AM with minutes left on the clock.
The celebrations had to be put on ice when Keagan Dolly struck an equaliser deep in additional time with a superb free kick.
The match went to penalties and Royal AM held their nerve to again beat Chiefs.
There was also a run out for Royal AM chairperson and musician Andile Mpisane, who was subbed on as the game drew to a close.
Social media was filled with reactions to Mpisane coming on and lifting the trophy wearing a captain's armband “without touching the ball”.
Some mocked Chiefs, claiming there is no hope for the club.
READ MORE:
Royal coach Zondo says Mpisane the player is ‘a work in progress’
Springbok captain Kolisi pleads with supporters to have faith in Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane
Kaizer Chiefs’ Bimenyimana says he won’t make ‘Pirates signal’ again in SA
‘He was going to score goals’ — SA reacts to Andile Mpisane’s nearly debut
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos