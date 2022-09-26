Soccer

‘Everybody must appreciate that I changed my mind’: Broos on Zwane’s SA return

26 September 2022 - 09:17 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Bafana Bafana player Themba Zwane celebrates his goal during the international friendly match against Sierra Leone at FNB Stadium on September 24 2022.
Bafana Bafana player Themba Zwane celebrates his goal during the international friendly match against Sierra Leone at FNB Stadium on September 24 2022.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has made an admission that Mamelodi Sundowns star Themba Zwane may have been a missing link in his team.

Zwane made a return to the SA squad for the first time since Broos has been coach, and in more a year, and inspired SA to a convincing 4-0 victory over hapless Sierra Leone in Saturday's international friendly at FNB Stadium.

SA's best creative attacking player announced his return with an impressive brace and justified public outcries that took place when he was left out of the national team despite being one of the top performers in the Premier Soccer League.

Broos was full of praise for Zwane, but the Belgian coach said everyone must appreciate him changing his mind.  

Zwane spearheads Bafana’s win over Sierra Leone

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos’ questions about why everyone was always on his case about his snub of Themba Zwane were answered when the player ...
Sport
1 day ago

“I’m not a coach who does special mention for some players, but what Themba Zwane did today was great,” Broos said.

“Maybe he was the missing link in our team, a guy who can keep the ball, a guy who can give passes and a guy who can score.

“We are very happy with it. It took a long time, but you know my philosophy [Broos has employed a youth policy].

“Everybody has to appreciate that I changed my mind. This is not easy for a coach when he was always saying ‘No, no, no’ for three or four months and suddenly [changes his mind]. But it is okay. I’m not afraid to do that.

“Themba showed today he deserves his position in the team.”

Broos was also impressed with his side’s overall performance and will want more of the same when they take on Botswana in another friendly at FNB on Tuesday (6pm).

“I’m very happy about the performance, but I want to see the same thing next Tuesday,” he said.

Players such as debutant Mihlali Mayambela, who was on the scoresheet, Zakhele Lepasa and Kgaogelo Sekgota really impressed on Saturday. Bafana’s fourth goal was scored by another Sundowns star, Aubrey Modiba.

MORE:

Jury still out on Orlando Pirates and their new signings

While Orlando Pirates deserve applause for their savvy signings before the Premier Soccer League (PSL) transfer window closed on Thursday, the jury ...
Sport
1 day ago

Downs can show Safa a thing or three in spite of their flaws

Brazilians fall short in the CAF Champions League because they aren't getting opposition from PSL rivals
Sport
1 day ago

Coach Broos says Bafana chose Sierra Leone and Botswana to avoid losing again

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says they chose to play against Sierra Leone and Botswana because they didn’t want to play bigger teams and lose again.
Sport
2 days ago

Safa close ranks around Bafana boss after litany of disasters

The SA Football Association (Safa) has decided to close ranks around the Bafana Bafana team manager Vincent Tseka who this week embarrassed the ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Pitso Mosimane lands new job in the Middle East Soccer
  2. Mosimane ‘the turnaround strategist’, agents say as he joins relegated Ahli Soccer
  3. Orlando Pirates confirm signing Kermit Erasmus and Sipho Chaine Soccer
  4. PODCAST | SA cricket has shown it doesn’t believe in black players: Ramela Cricket
  5. Zwane spearheads Bafana’s win over Sierra Leone Soccer

Latest Videos

'Stranger Things' star Jamie Campbell Bower wows Comic Con Africa fans
Pretoria student murdered for cellphone | Who was THAPELO MENWE and where was ...