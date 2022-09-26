Soccer

‘Let’s awaken the sleeping giant’: Pitso reacts to Al-Ahli fans’ welcomes

26 September 2022 - 08:35 By Marc Strydom
Pitso Mosimane has joined Al-Ahli Saudi FC.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

New Al-Ahli Saudi FC coach Pitso Mosimane says he wants to “recreate history and make the green nation happy” as he joins one of the biggest clubs in Saudi Arabia, but a team who have fallen on tough times.

Mosimane’s agency MT Sports labelled him the “turnaround strategist” when he was announced coach of Al-Ahli on Sunday. Ahli were founding members of the Saudi Pro League in 1976-1977 and suffered their first relegation to the First Division, or Yelo League, last season.

“I am very excited for this opportunity and I can’t wait to meet my new team Al-Ahli,” Mosimane tweeted.

“Shukran [thank you] to the chairman, CEO, board, players and supporters for trusting us with this mission. We will do our best, recreate history and make the green nation happy.

“Alhamdulillah [praise be to God].”

Mosimane also retweeted several welcome messages from Ahli fans.

Replying to one he said: “Yes, big team. Let’s awaken the sleeping giant and get the people back to fill the stadium. Very big task but exciting too.”

After leaving Egyptian giants Al Ahly in June, Mosimane and the technical team who worked with him in Cairo — Kabelo “KB” Rangoaga, Musi Matlaba and Kyle Solomon — have switched continents to Asia and become the first SA coaching staff at professional level in the Gulf.

Al-Ahli have won three Pro League titles, the most recent in 2015-2016, and will look to Mosimane and his team to quickly steer them back to the top-flight. They are in seventh place after five matches in the 16-team Yelo League.

Ahli were relegated as 15th-placed finishers in the 16-team Pro League in 2021-2022. 

