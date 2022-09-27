Bafana Bafana labour to flat win against weak Zebras

From dishing out an entertaining performance against Sierra Leone on the weekend Bafana Bafana delivered a mediocre display on Tuesday night in their dull 1-0 friendly international victory over Botswana.

Midfielder Teboho Mokoena scored the only goal in the first half as SA struggled to convincingly put the weak, 146th-ranked Zebras to the sword at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Tuesday night.

As promised, Bafana coach Hugo Broos started the match with a completely different starting line-up compared to the previous game against Sierra Leone on Saturday at the same venue. Against the Leone Stars, SA recorded a convincing 4-0 victory that was Broos’ biggest win as Bafana coach.

The coach had pledged ahead of the two September Fifa date friendly internationals to give all the players in his 23-man squad a run in the matches that are serving as preparation for the back-to-back 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Liberia in March.