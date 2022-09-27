Pitso Mosimane has vowed to return Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli Saudi FC to the top flight after landing a job as the team's coach.
Ahli — who have won three Saudi Pro League championships, in 1977-78, 1983-84 and as recently as 2015-16 — were relegated last season and will be looking to Mosimane to restore them to the top flight.
Mosimane's appointment comes three months after the former Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns coach left Egypt's Al Ahly after a successful two-year stint at the Cairo giants.
Responding to whether he can bring back the glory days to Al Ahli, Mosimane said the task can be done.
“Thank you very much Fifa World Cup. It's a difficult, demanding and challenging task but it can be done. South Africans can deliver at any stage when given full support, confidence and trust,” he said.
Mosimane also quoted late former president Nelson Mandela, saying: “It always seems impossible until it's done.”
Can Pitso bring back the glory days at Al-Ahli? It will be a challenge but can be done, he says
Image: Al-Ahli Saudi FC/Twitter
Pitso Mosimane has vowed to return Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli Saudi FC to the top flight after landing a job as the team's coach.
Ahli — who have won three Saudi Pro League championships, in 1977-78, 1983-84 and as recently as 2015-16 — were relegated last season and will be looking to Mosimane to restore them to the top flight.
Mosimane's appointment comes three months after the former Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns coach left Egypt's Al Ahly after a successful two-year stint at the Cairo giants.
Responding to whether he can bring back the glory days to Al Ahli, Mosimane said the task can be done.
“Thank you very much Fifa World Cup. It's a difficult, demanding and challenging task but it can be done. South Africans can deliver at any stage when given full support, confidence and trust,” he said.
Mosimane also quoted late former president Nelson Mandela, saying: “It always seems impossible until it's done.”
He said it was time to awaken the sleeping giant and get back to filling stadiums.
“Let’s awaken the sleeping giant and get the people back to fill the stadium. It's a very big task but exciting too,” said Mosimane.
Fans of the team said they have faith that Mosimane will bring it back to its glory days, with some saying he was the best person for the job.
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
‘Let’s awaken the sleeping giant’: Pitso reacts to Al-Ahli fans’ welcomes
Mosimane ‘the turnaround strategist’, agents say as he joins relegated Ahli
Fallen giant: What we know about Mosimane’s new club Al-Ahli Saudi
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos