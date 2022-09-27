Soccer

Can Pitso bring back the glory days at Al-Ahli? It will be a challenge but can be done, he says

27 September 2022 - 10:00
A promotional picture released by Al-Ahli Saudi FC announcing the arrival of Pitso Mosimane as their new coach.
A promotional picture released by Al-Ahli Saudi FC announcing the arrival of Pitso Mosimane as their new coach.
Image: Al-Ahli Saudi FC/Twitter

Pitso Mosimane has vowed to return Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli Saudi FC to the top flight after landing a job as the team's coach.

Ahli — who have won three Saudi Pro League championships, in 1977-78, 1983-84 and as recently as 2015-16 — were relegated last season and will be looking to Mosimane to restore them to the top flight.

Mosimane's appointment comes three months after the former Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns coach left Egypt's Al Ahly after a successful two-year stint at the Cairo giants.

Responding to whether he can bring back the glory days to Al Ahli, Mosimane said the task can be done.

“Thank you very much Fifa World Cup. It's a difficult, demanding and challenging task but it can be done. South Africans can deliver at any stage when given full support, confidence and trust,” he said.

Mosimane also quoted late former president Nelson Mandela, saying: “It always seems impossible until it's done.”

He said it was time to awaken the sleeping giant and get back to filling stadiums.

“Let’s awaken the sleeping giant and get the people back to fill the stadium. It's a very big task but exciting too,” said Mosimane.

Fans of the team said they have faith that Mosimane will bring it back to its glory days, with some saying he was the best person for the job.

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

‘Let’s awaken the sleeping giant’: Pitso reacts to Al-Ahli fans’ welcomes

New Al-Ahli Saudi FC coach Pitso Mosimane says he wants to “recreate history and make the green nation happy” as he joins one of the biggest clubs in ...
Sport
1 day ago

Mosimane ‘the turnaround strategist’, agents say as he joins relegated Ahli

Pitso Mosimane’s representatives have described the coach as “the turnaround strategist” and explained that is why he has made the surprise move to ...
Sport
1 day ago

Fallen giant: What we know about Mosimane’s new club Al-Ahli Saudi

Pitso Mosimane’s new club Al-Ahli Saudi were one of the most competitive in that country and boasted three league titles before their shock first ...
Sport
22 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘Andile Mpisane can beat Chiefs without touching the ball’: Fans react to Royal ... Soccer
  2. Pitso Mosimane lands new job in the Middle East Soccer
  3. Safa close ranks around Bafana boss after litany of disasters Sport
  4. Mosimane ‘the turnaround strategist’, agents say as he joins relegated Ahli Soccer
  5. ‘Let’s awaken the sleeping giant’: Pitso reacts to Al-Ahli fans’ welcomes Soccer

Latest Videos

'Stranger Things' star Jamie Campbell Bower wows Comic Con Africa fans
Pretoria student murdered for cellphone | Who was THAPELO MENWE and where was ...