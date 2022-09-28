Davids honoured to join ‘institution of Russian football’ at Lokomotiv Moscow

“It's a major honour being a part of such a huge institution of Russian football,” Davids tweeted.

“Lokomotiv Moscow is well known among SA fans as it was the club of the late Jacob Lekgetho many years ago. I am here to be part of the future success of the club and it all starts today.

Davids joins a small but growing band of SA coaches earning jobs outside the country’s borders.

Pitso Mosimane, after his successful two-year stint at Egyptian giants Al Ahly, has joined Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli Saudi FC tasked with restoring the fallen giants back to the top-flight after their shock relegation to the first division last season.

Benni McCarthy is working with manager Erik ten Hag as the forwards coach for Manchester United.

Roger de Sa will be the assistant to head coach Carlos Queiroz for Iran at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in November and December. De Sa assisted Queiroz as the pair steered Egypt to the final of the Covid-19-delayed 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, losing against Senegal on penalties in February.

Before joining Pirates Davids began his coaching career at the team where he played for much of his career as a striker, Maritzburg United. He steered the KwaZulu-Natal club to their highest Premiership finish of fourth in 2017-18, and that season Maritzburg also reached their first cup final in the Nedbank Cup, losing 1-0 against Free State Stars in Cape Town.