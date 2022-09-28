Soccer

‘I’ve found an experienced player’: Pirates coach Riveiro excited about Erasmus

28 September 2022 - 17:36 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Orlando Pirates new signing Kermit Erasmus is available to face former club Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday.
Image: ORLANDO PIRATES

While Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is excited to have Kermit Erasmus in his arsenal, he has urged the Buccaneers faithful to have some patience with the forward.

Erasmus joined Pirates on Thursday's deadline day from Mamelodi Sundowns and is likely to make a return against his former employers this weekend.

This is the 32-year-old former Bafana Bafana star's second stint at the Buccaneers, who he last turned out for with some success from June 2013 to January 2016.

Pirates host Masandawana in the first leg of the MTN8 semifinal at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm). Riveiro said Erasmus together and Bucs' other deadline day arrivals, midfielder Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo and goalkeeper Sipho Chaine, will be available for the big clash.

“I’m happy with the recruitments — we have a group of players who already have been doing the things well and now we have three more who are coming with an intention to help us do the things better to be part of a good collective,” Riveiro said.

“They will give us some new tools to try to continue to win games. The adaptation is going well so far.

“They will be available, but today is Wednesday and we are playing on Saturday, it’s still a long way to go. But we are so happy to have them in the group and they are performing already.”

The coach expressed excitement at having Erasmus in his attack.

“I’ve found an experienced player — he is smart, professional and his fitness levels [are in the right] place. That tells me he was taking care of himself. He is ready to perform.

“We need to be patient. We can’t think about the past and what he did. We have to think about what he can do for us from now on.

“We need to be patient and understand that he just had three or four training sessions in our structure and hopefully he can help us very soon.”

Pirates beat Royal AM 2-1 in the MTN8 quarterfinals. Bucs have had a promising start to the season under Riveiro and are in second place in the DStv Premiership with four wins, two draws and two defeats in eight matches.

