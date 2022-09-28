‘I’ve found an experienced player’: Pirates coach Riveiro excited about Erasmus

“They will be available, but today is Wednesday and we are playing on Saturday, it’s still a long way to go. But we are so happy to have them in the group and they are performing already.”

The coach expressed excitement at having Erasmus in his attack.

“I’ve found an experienced player — he is smart, professional and his fitness levels [are in the right] place. That tells me he was taking care of himself. He is ready to perform.

“We need to be patient. We can’t think about the past and what he did. We have to think about what he can do for us from now on.

“We need to be patient and understand that he just had three or four training sessions in our structure and hopefully he can help us very soon.”

Pirates beat Royal AM 2-1 in the MTN8 quarterfinals. Bucs have had a promising start to the season under Riveiro and are in second place in the DStv Premiership with four wins, two draws and two defeats in eight matches.