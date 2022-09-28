Kaizer Chiefs coach Zwane ready to meet Bafana boss Broos

“We want our football to be better and whenever he wants us to meet I am more than ready. If a player doesn't have a cap, they will always not be ready because the more the player plays for the national team the better.”
Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane says he is ready and willing to meet Bafana Bafana counterpart Hugo Broos.
On Tuesday, Broos threatened that the next Fifa break in November would be the last time he reached out to set up a meeting with Premier Soccer League (PSL) coaches after a number of failed attempts.
“Not once,” was Zwane’s quick response when he was asked if he had received an invitation to meet the outspoken Belgian.
“There was never a single day where I got a call from the coach [Broos]. Having said that I am available, if the coach wants to meet me because it is not about me, it is about the players as well.”
Broos said after Bafana’s 1-0 friendly win against Botswana on Tuesday night he had sent a letter to the PSL asking for a meeting with club coaches, but had been informed that was never passed onto the coaches. The coach alleged “they (PSL) didn’t even send my letter to the clubs”.
Zwane, who is preparing Amakhosi for their MTN8 semifinal, first leg clash against AmaZulu at FNB Stadium on Sunday, said a meeting with Broos would be useful to club coaches.
“We need to understand what he wants from our players when they go to the national team. We have to be on the same page — it is about the country and for our football to grow.
“We want our football to be better and whenever he wants us to meet I am more than ready. If a player doesn't have a cap, they will always not be ready because the more the player plays for the national team the better.”
In his outburst on Tuesday after Bafana's unconvincing win against Botswana, Broos again said some players from the PSL players are not up to international standard. He said some of the players who played on Tuesday were unlikely to be picked for SA again.
Former Bafana winger Zwane said players needs time to adjust to the national team set-up.
“If a player doesn't get the opportunity at Bafana, there is no way he can be better. That's how I see it, even me as a player the more I got opportunities the better I got with time.
“If you are not getting call-ups, how are you going to improve as a player because the only time you can is if you play.”
