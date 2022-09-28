Soccer

WATCH | ‘Hard at work’: Cassper trains with Sundowns

28 September 2022 - 07:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Cassper Nyovest was training with Sundowns players.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Months after performing at a Sundowns match, rapper Cassper Nyovest has joined the team for a training session.

The star made waves on social media this week when a video of him in kit with the team's players was shared online.

In it, the Doc Shebeleza hit maker could be seen bantering with some football stars, including Andile Jali.

The club joked he was “hard at work”.

While many were amused at the exchange, others were daydreaming about Cassper playing for the reigning PSL champions.

Cassper performed at the Mamelodi Sundowns' Champions League clash against Atletico Petroleos in April.

“Masandawana, we're taking it to the next level by combining football and entertainment this weekend and we're going to have a live performance from Cassper Nyovest. You won't want to miss this, so be sure to get to the stadium early to enjoy the exciting entertainment,” the club said at the time.

