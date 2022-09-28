Months after performing at a Sundowns match, rapper Cassper Nyovest has joined the team for a training session.
The star made waves on social media this week when a video of him in kit with the team's players was shared online.
In it, the Doc Shebeleza hit maker could be seen bantering with some football stars, including Andile Jali.
The club joked he was “hard at work”.
WATCH | ‘Hard at work’: Cassper trains with Sundowns
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Months after performing at a Sundowns match, rapper Cassper Nyovest has joined the team for a training session.
The star made waves on social media this week when a video of him in kit with the team's players was shared online.
In it, the Doc Shebeleza hit maker could be seen bantering with some football stars, including Andile Jali.
The club joked he was “hard at work”.
While many were amused at the exchange, others were daydreaming about Cassper playing for the reigning PSL champions.
Cassper performed at the Mamelodi Sundowns' Champions League clash against Atletico Petroleos in April.
“Masandawana, we're taking it to the next level by combining football and entertainment this weekend and we're going to have a live performance from Cassper Nyovest. You won't want to miss this, so be sure to get to the stadium early to enjoy the exciting entertainment,” the club said at the time.
READ MORE:
‘Players want to join Sundowns’: Motsepe defends recruitment policy
Themba Zwane believes Bafana coach Hugo Broos’s style of play suits him
Sundowns legend Kekana asks Zungu to take care of jersey No 8
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos