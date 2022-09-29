‘Management will decide’: Riveiro confirms Mabena is training at Pirates

Soccer

Striker Ndumiso Mabena has been training with Orlando Pirates.
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has confirmed former Bucs striker Ndumiso Mabena is with the team, but his return to the club rests with management.

Mabena, who turned out for Pirates between 2009 and 2014, is a free agent since parting ways with Royal AM after a nasty court battle.

The 35-year-old player has been linked with a return to the Sea Robbers.

Riveiro said the veteran striker has been training with the Sea Robbers for some time now.

“Mabena is training with us and he has been training with us for the past six or seven training sessions, perhaps.

“Let’s see what happens in future and what management decides about Mabena’s future in the team.”

Pirates have recently bolstered their attacking department with the re-signing of Kermit Erasmus from Mamelodi Sundowns, the capture of Bienvenu Eva Nga from Chippa United and Evidence Makgopa.

They still have the options of Kwame Peprah, Zakhele Lepasa and Terrence Dzvukamanja.

However, Mabena can add valuable experience in the Buccaneers arsenal before an interesting season for the Soweto giants.

Pirates will return to action after a month-long break when they host Sundowns in an MTN8 semifinal first leg at Orlando Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm).

“We are preparing ourselves for a busy month, starting with an exciting game on Saturday in our stadium against Sundowns,” Riveiro said.

“I believe if we do things well, properly and with calmness and be focused and remain concentrated in the things we need to do, we will have a good day on Saturday.”

Pirates will have all the latest arrivals, including Erasmus, Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo and Sipho Chaine available to take on Masandawana.

Pirates will also be hoping that players such as Thembinkosi Lorch and Thabiso Monyane have recovered from their injuries.

