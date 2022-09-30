Moses Mabhida Stadium is set to host the MTN8 final for the third time in a row, the Premier Soccer League has confirmed.
The decider of the most lucrative cup competition in the PSL will be staged at the 2010 Fifa World Cup venue on Saturday, November 5.
“The iconic Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, has been confirmed by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) as the host venue for the 2022/23 MTN8 final,” the league said in a statement. “The PSL will confirm the kickoff time, ticketing information, and other match logistics in due course.”
The Durban venue hosted the MTN8 final last season and also in 2020.
Out of the past five finals, Moses Mabhida Stadium has hosted the climax of the competition four times, also hosting it in 2017 and 2018.
It is was only in 2019 the final moved away from the Durban venue to Orlando Stadium.
This year’s final promises to be a humdinger as one of the big three — Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Mamelodi Sundowns — are guaranteed to be in the final.
AmaZulu FC are the other team in the semi-finals and will play Kaizer Chiefs while Pirates and Sundowns battle it out for the spot in the final as well.
Moses Mabhida Stadium to host MTN8 final for third time in row
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix/Gallo Images
