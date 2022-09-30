“But how can you take this [playing at that level]? What is the endurance and sustainability? What do you want? Football has changed. Before football used to have big names and big teams as big institutions and well-supported.
“Even in England, you see what’s [happening]. Arsenal arel coming back, Man United are coming back, [In Italy AC] Milan just came back.
“How long have they [Milan] been out of the circle? I think that’s football, it’s not only in SA. It is the way it is in the world. Al-Ahli Jeddah, where we are.
“It’s not about taking this coach out and bring this one in. You need an overhaul. You see what Arsenal have done? They went down [to development] to make sure they get even younger players and there’s no pressure on [Mikel] Arteta to win the league.
“Barcelona have turned things around and they’ve even loaned players out. You see they’re coming back.
“It’s not all about this is a big team and maybe we can afford to pay you. You don’t want to make a suicide decision in your career just because it’s a big name club and maybe they can afford to pay you. It’s a project.”
Mosimane said he had received offers from “clubs and national teams around the world”.
‘Never say never’, says Pitso about a return to SA, but the ‘project must be right’
Image: Marc Strydom
Pitso Mosimane has not ruled out the possibility of returning to coach in SA, but insists “the project has to be right” and its objectives have to align with his vision.
Mosimane was announced on Sunday morning as the new coach of Al-Ahli Saudi FC, one of the most competitive clubs in Saudi Arabia which boasted three league titles before their shock first relegation to the First Division last season.
The coach, who left Egyptian giants Al Ahly three months ago, addressed the SA media in Johannesburg before his departure to Saudi Arabia while he and his technical staff await their Saudi Arabian visas and paperwork.
Mosimane was asked if he would return to coach in SA, where he's been in charge of Bafana Bafana, SuperSport United and Mamelodi Sundowns.
Pitso Mosimane says "never say never" on a return to coach in SA, but "the project must be right".
“Yes I’m still open for SA teams. You can never say never. Why not?” Mosimane said.
“But the must be good. It’s not about, 'Come coach and help us'. The project must be right. There must be a plan, there must be a vision and there must be timeframes.”
Mosimane said he would not take over a small club, and even if it were a big club it would need ambition and the right conditions.
“If you asked Pep Guardiola if can he win the Premiership with Norwich City, what do you think? It’s not easy.
“Thomas Tuchel, [Carlo] Ancelloti and all those guys. When we have a good team, good football players and the institution has 40,000 or 50,000 bums on the seat, a big club, you then have a big influence on the results.
Pitso Mosimane says a move out of Africa into a new theatre in Gulf and Asian football was a major attraction for he and his technical staff in the decision to join Al-Ahli Saudi FC
"[Jose] Mourinho always tells you that if you want to have a good omelette you must have good eggs. So you can’t just take a club because you’re getting paid and because they can afford to pay you.
“It’s a project. What do you want? How do you see it [going] and when [do you see it coming to fruition]? What do you have on the market for the local league and what do you have on the market for Caf, whether it’s the Confederation Cup or Champions League?
“What do you want? Because it’s easy to come No 2 [in the DStv Premiership] and go to the Champions League. And then what?
“I think you have seen many teams qualifying for the Champions League or Confederation Cup. Even Black Leopards have played in the Confederation Cup.
‘We’ve been in Africa for long’: Mosimane on the step into Asia with Ahli
“But how can you take this [playing at that level]? What is the endurance and sustainability? What do you want? Football has changed. Before football used to have big names and big teams as big institutions and well-supported.
“Even in England, you see what’s [happening]. Arsenal arel coming back, Man United are coming back, [In Italy AC] Milan just came back.
“How long have they [Milan] been out of the circle? I think that’s football, it’s not only in SA. It is the way it is in the world. Al-Ahli Jeddah, where we are.
“It’s not about taking this coach out and bring this one in. You need an overhaul. You see what Arsenal have done? They went down [to development] to make sure they get even younger players and there’s no pressure on [Mikel] Arteta to win the league.
“Barcelona have turned things around and they’ve even loaned players out. You see they’re coming back.
“It’s not all about this is a big team and maybe we can afford to pay you. You don’t want to make a suicide decision in your career just because it’s a big name club and maybe they can afford to pay you. It’s a project.”
Mosimane said he had received offers from “clubs and national teams around the world”.
READ MORE
SAZI HADEBE | Davids and Mosimane are glaring examples of what is wrong with our game
Can Pitso bring back the glory days at Al-Ahli? It will be a challenge but can be done, he says
Davids honoured to join ‘institution of Russian football’ at Lokomotiv Moscow
‘Let’s awaken the sleeping giant’: Pitso reacts to Al-Ahli fans’ welcomes
Fallen giant: What we know about Mosimane’s new club Al-Ahli Saudi
Pitso Mosimane lands new job in the Middle East
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos