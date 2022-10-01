Soccer

Scoring against Usuthu will be the sweetest thing for Chiefs player Sithebe

01 October 2022 - 11:03 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Kaizer Chiefs player Siyethemba Sithebe during the media open day at Kaizer Chiefs Village on September 28.
Kaizer Chiefs player Siyethemba Sithebe during the media open day at Kaizer Chiefs Village on September 28.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

While some footballers avoid celebrating when they score against their former clubs, Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Siyethemba Sithebe says scoring against his former employers AmaZulu FC will be the sweetest thing.

Amakhosi will host AmaZulu in the MTN8 semifinal first leg at FNB Stadium in Soweto on Sunday (3.30pm).

Sithebe joined Chiefs at the beginning of the season from AmaZulu and his nasty break-up with the Durban-based club was well documented in local media.

The player apparently signed a precontract with Chiefs and that didn’t go down well with Usuthu management and stopped him from playing for the club for the rest of his contract.

Sithebe has promised to celebrate like there’s no future if he scores when the two sides meet in the cup competition.

“I would celebrate more if I can score, but it’s not like there’s pressure and I need to prove something,” Sithebe said ahead of the game.

“But again as a team and as a player we need to win cups. That is something I want to achieve.

“Obviously, playing for a big team means you have more chances of winning cups,” he said.

Usuthu gave the 29-year-old Sithebe his break in the big time when they signed him from Motsepe Foundation Championship in 2017.

Moses Mabhida Stadium to host MTN8 final for third time in row

Moses Mabhida Stadium is set to host the MTN8 final for the third time in a row, the Premier Soccer League has confirmed.
Sport
1 day ago

Sithebe has had a good start at Chiefs, in terms of being in the starting line-up, and the player has credited that to hard work, saying the competition for places is tough at the club.

The midfielder believes Amakhosi are going to start winning games now as they have found a striker that has been the missing link in Caleb Bimenyimana.

“He (Bimenyimana) is a striker and has that mentality of scoring goals. We will always find him upfront there inside the box and it is to find him. He makes everything easy for us because when we turn we know we are going to find our striker there,” Sithebe said.

The two teams have met in the DStv Premiership this season and that game ended in a goalless draw.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Sundowns’ Mngqithi says Bafana boss Broos can criticise PSL if he’s winning

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi says if Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos was winning bigger matches he could have a stronger opinion about the ...
Sport
2 days ago

Ex-Bafana skipper Furman’s dream is to see Benni at the forefront of SA football

Former Bafana Bafana captain Dean Furman, who won 58 caps from 2012 to 2019, believes the men’s national team can draw inspiration from Banyana ...
Sport
1 day ago

Kaizer Chiefs coach Zwane ready to meet Bafana boss Broos

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane says he is ready and willing to meet Bafana Bafana counterpart Hugo Broos.
Sport
3 days ago

‘I’m not a fool’: SA coach Broos fumes that PSL never passed letter to coaches

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has threatened that the next Fifa break in November will be the last time he tries to have a meeting with the Premier ...
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. URC addresses ref standards to avoid scenes such as Murphy’s lawlessness Sport
  2. Andile Mpisane laughs off 'he didn't touch the ball' criticism Soccer
  3. ‘I’m not a fool’: SA coach Broos fumes that PSL never passed letter to coaches Soccer
  4. ‘I’ve found an experienced player’: Pirates coach Riveiro excited about Erasmus Soccer
  5. Safa close ranks around Bafana boss after litany of disasters Sport

Latest Videos

ANC's Dada Morero elected new City of Johannesburg mayor
Mpho Phalatse voted out as Johannesburg mayor