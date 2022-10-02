Haaland, Foden bang in hat-tricks as dazzling City humble United

Erling Haaland and Phil Foden scored hat-tricks to fire champions Manchester City to a rampant 6-3 thrashing of local rivals Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

City's football was slick, incisive and ruthless in its execution as Haaland claimed his third hat-trick in eight league games and Foden netted his first Premier League treble on a humbling afternoon for United.

After a disappointing start under Erik ten Hag this season, with the Dutchman tasting defeat in his first two games, a run of four successive league wins had promised better times ahead but United were brought firmly back to earth by the neighbours. No City player had scored a hat-trick against their bitter rivals since Francis Lee in 1970 and in the space of 90 minutes two men achieved the feat.