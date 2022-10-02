Stampede, riot at Indonesia football match kill 174

At least 174 people were killed and 180 injured in a stampede and riot at a soccer match in Indonesia, officials said on Sunday, in one of the world's worst stadium disasters.

When frustrated supporters of the losing home team invaded the pitch in Malang in the province of East Java late on Saturday, officers fired teargas in an attempt to control the situation, triggering the stampede and cases of suffocation, East Java police chief Nico Afinta said.

“It had become anarchic. They started attacking officers, they damaged cars,” Nico said, adding that the crush occurred when fans fled for an exit gate.

Video footage from local news channels showed fans streaming onto the pitch after Arema FC lost 3-2 to Persebaya Surabay. Scuffles can be seen, with what appeared to be teargas in the air. Images showed people who appeared to have lost consciousness being carried away by other fans.