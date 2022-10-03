‘He sent Buchanan off the pitch for a broken sock’: AmaZulu coach Truter on Gomes

Gomes awarded eight cards of both colours in total, six to Usuthu and two to Amakhosi. He also sent off an AmaZulu official. Truter was not impressed.
“Being reduced to 10 men around the 60th minute and getting an away goal, 1-1 and going to Durban — for us it’s a very good result,” the coach said, praising his team for a tough away draw to take to the home leg at Moses Mabhida Stadium on October 23.
“What happened with me and Victor — with Victor there’s always a spectacle around; always.
“He sent Keagan Buchanan off the pitch for a broken sock. And while Keagan is off the pitch George Maluleka is down.
“So I’m shouting at George to get up because the rule is if you’re going to get treatment you have to get off the pitch — he books me.
“So we’re not allowed to coach, we’re not allowed to speak to the players. If he [Gomes] wants to control everything let him control everything.
“Gabadinho didn’t deserve to get sent off. The fourth official told him to put on a shirt. He delayed, he delayed and then a red card — come on.
“Zulu, a soft red card too. So I don’t want to speculate or comment further, but it was blatant for everyone to see.”
AmaZulu meet Richards Bay FC in a KwaZulu-Natal derby at Moses Mabhida on Wednesday night as the DStv Premiership returns from a lengthy break for a Fifa international date and the MTN8 semis.
