Football fans have weighed in on Kaizer Chiefs drawing with AmaZulu in their MTN8 semifinal at FNB Stadium, with some blaming the officiating and others Amakhosi's "terrible form".
AmaZulu dealt the first blow of the match, with Gabadinho Mhango scoring in the 14th minute.
It seemed to shake Chiefs awake and they went in search of the equaliser.
AmaZulu's Veluyeke Zulu was sent off by referee Victor Gomes for a second bookable offence in the 54th minute, and seven minutes later Keagan Dolly popped up with the equaliser.
Neither team was able to get the winner but there was late drama when goal scorer Mhango was sent off in the 90th minute for apparent delay tactics.
Fans reacted to the result, flooding social media with criticism for Gomes, while others said Amakhosi did not deserve the win and needed to improve before the return leg in Durban on October 23.
Ref ‘bias’ and shabby shooting: Fans react to Chiefs draw with AmaZulu
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
