WATCH | Warm welcome as Mosimane arrives in Jeddah to take charge of Ahli

03 October 2022 - 12:56 By Marc Strydom
Head coach Pitso Mosimane (third from right) and performance analysts Musi Matlaba (second from left) and Kyle Solomon (centre) are greeted by officials of their new club Al-Ahli Saudi FC on arrival at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Image: Al Ahli Saudi FC/Twitter

There were flowers and a warm welcome for Pitso Mosimane and his fellow SA technical staff as they arrived in Jeddah to take up their posts coaching Al-Ahli Saudi FC on Monday.

Mosimane’s new club, also known as Al-Ahli Jeddah, tweeted a video and pictures of their new head coach’s arrival in the Saudi Arabian port city.

After two successful years coaching Egyptian giants Al Ahly, Mosimane has taken his first step outside African football.

On a two-year contract at Al-Ahli, the former Mamelodi Sundowns coach is tasked with restoring one of the Saudi’s biggest clubs to the Pro League after their shock, first-ever relegation to the second-tier Yelo League last season.

Seventh-placed Ahli’s next match is a derby on Wednesday night against Jeddah Club at the city’s 62,000-seat King Abdullah Sports City stadium, which is shared as a venue by the two clubs.

It was not clear if Mosimane’s work permit would arrive in time for him to take charge of that match.

Mosimane is joined at Ahli by fitness trainer KB Rangoaga and performance analysts Musi Matlaba and Kyle Solomon, who worked with him when he won back-to-back Caf Champions League and Caf Super Cup titles, plus an Egypt Cup, at Cairo's Al Ahly. The SA coach left Ahly three months ago.

