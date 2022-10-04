Rangoaga’s absence raised eyebrows but Mosimane's manager Moira Tlhagale has explained that the much-respected trainer is attending a coaching course in Namibia and will link up with the rest of the team next week.
Pitso’s camp explain absence of fitness trainer KB Rangoaga in Saudi Arabia
Image: Al-Ahli Twitter
Amid the fanfare of coach Pitso Mosimane’s arrival in Jeddah on Monday to start his two-year contract at Al-Ahli Saudi FC a key member of his back room staff was conspicuous by his absence.
Mosimane arrived in the Saudi Arabian port city with trusted lieutenants performance analysts Musi Matlaba and Kyle Solomon but the coach's technical staff were without fitness trainer Kabelo 'KB' Rangoaga.
Rangoaga’s absence raised eyebrows but Mosimane's manager Moira Tlhagale has explained that the much-respected trainer is attending a coaching course in Namibia and will link up with the rest of the team next week.
“He is doing a coaching course in Namibia this week, he will join them next week,” Tlhagale told TimesLIVE.
Matlaba, Solomon and Rangoaga worked closely with Mosimane at Egyptian giants Al Ahly in Egypt where they won back-to-back Caf Champions League and Caf Super Cup titles.
Mosimane has joined Al-Ahli, one of the biggest clubs in Saudi Arabia who suffered a shock relegation.
