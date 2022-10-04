SuperSport dig deep to get the better of Royal AM

SuperSport United moved to third spot on the DStv Premiership standings with a deserved 3-1 win over Royal AM at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Tuesday night.

With this win that was secured through second-half goals by Thamsanqa Gabuza, Grant Margeman and Bradley Grobler, United are equal on 14 points with Richards Bay and Orlando Pirates from nine matches.

United coach Gavin Hunt will want his charges to put this victory behind them and focus on the next league assignment against Sekhukhune United who will be highly motivated by their 2-0 win over Pirates in Polokwane earlier in the day.

For Royal AM, who had Abram Nteo in charge on the bench in the absence of Khabo Zondo, they remain in the top eight but their position is will be in danger if they drop points in their next match against Swallows.