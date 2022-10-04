SuperSport dig deep to get the better of Royal AM
SuperSport United moved to third spot on the DStv Premiership standings with a deserved 3-1 win over Royal AM at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Tuesday night.
With this win that was secured through second-half goals by Thamsanqa Gabuza, Grant Margeman and Bradley Grobler, United are equal on 14 points with Richards Bay and Orlando Pirates from nine matches.
United coach Gavin Hunt will want his charges to put this victory behind them and focus on the next league assignment against Sekhukhune United who will be highly motivated by their 2-0 win over Pirates in Polokwane earlier in the day.
For Royal AM, who had Abram Nteo in charge on the bench in the absence of Khabo Zondo, they remain in the top eight but their position is will be in danger if they drop points in their next match against Swallows.
There were not many scoring chances during the opening exchanges with most of the action in the midfield where Margeman, Patrick Maswanganyi, Jamie Webber and Siphesihle Ndlovu operated for United.
For the away side, Phalane Lantshene, Philani Cele, Thabo Matlaba and Kabelo Mahlasela were the key operators in the battle of the midfield as they tried to break down the opposition.
Of the few notable moments, United attacked mainly through Bradley Grobler, Gabuza while Royal AM’s main men upfront were Ruzaigh Gamildien, Elias Pelembe and Mxolisi Macuphu.
United had the best possible opportunity to open the scoring after 15 minutes but Grobler’s close range header bounced off the crossbar with Royal AM goalkeeper Patrick Nyame well-beaten.
A few minutes later, Nyame was again called into action and he was forced to produce a stunning save to deny Webber who as allowed space inside the box to compose himself before taking the curling shot.
United came back from the break with more purpose and they were duly rewarded for their dominance when Gabuza opened the scoring after 58 minutes.
For the opening goal, Maswanganyi found himself with acres of space on the left wing from where he delivered a beautiful cross onto to the head of Gabuza who found the back of the net.
Royal AM equalised after 74 minutes through substitute attacker Mfundo Thikazi who beat Ricardo Goss with a low shot after he received a pass from Menzi Masuku.
Royal AM thought they had stolen a precious away point that could have moved them to third spot but Margeman and Grobler had other ideas with two late goals to seal this important win.
The match on a sour note as Royal AM goalkeeper Nyame was stretched off the field as he suffered an injury in the process of Grobler’s goal in the dying minutes.