WATCH | Pitso gets down to business with first training session at Al-Ahli
Image: Al-Ahli Twitter
Pitso Mosimane has hit the ground running by conducting his first training session at new Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli on Monday afternoon.
Mosimane arrived in the port city of Jeddah on Monday to start his two-year contract as head coach at Ahli, where he has been tasked with returning one of the Saudi Arabia’s biggest clubs to the Pro League.
Al-Ahli suffered a shock first-ever relegation to the second-tier Yelo League last season and have turned to the former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly coach to reawaken the sleeping giant.
Pictures released by the club late on Monday showed Mosimane did not waste time as he took charge of his first training session at the Prince Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium after he was introduced to the staff and players.
Mosimane will be working at the club with trusted lieutenants like fitness trainer Kabelo Rangoaga and performance analysts Musi Matlaba and Kyle Solomon who worked with him when he won back-to-back Caf Champions League and Caf Super Cup titles at Egyptian giants Al Ahly.
