‘A mirror our nation’: teargas, locked gates led to Indonesian stampede

It was the closing stages of the match, a soccer derby in Indonesia's East Java province, and 29-year-old spectator Ahmad Nizar Habibi said he had a gut feeling things were about to turn ugly.

“I wanted to leave, but suddenly I heard explosions,” he said, describing rounds of teargas fired as Saturday's night-time match ended and fans invaded the field, angered by the home team's loss.

“We couldn't see. Fans were screaming and we couldn't breathe,” said Habibi.

The chaos that erupted in the soccer-mad Southeast Asian country left 125 dead and more than 400 injured, plunging a sleepy town on the main island of Java into shock and mourning. The local health department put the death toll at 131. The victims were mostly fans of the local Arema FC team in Malang.