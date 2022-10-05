Kaizer Chiefs make quantum leap with win at Dobsonville

Kaizer Chiefs made a quantum leap when they climbed from 10th place to fifth in the DStv Premiership with a 2-1 win against Swallows FC at Dobsonville Stadium on Wednesday night.

After a difficult start to the season, Arthur Zwane’s players are back in contention and with a bit of consistency and bite they could even be capable of troubling the front runners.

For Swallows, it is a sense of déjà vu from last season where they fought relegation and survived via the playoffs. The grounded Birds are anchoring the league at the bottom.

Amakhosi were heavily criticised for missing a glut of chances against AmaZulu in their 0-0 MTN8 semifinals first leg at FNB Stadium on Sunday. But they regrouped and stamped their authority on the home side on Wednesday night.