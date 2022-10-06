After Wednesday's loss, AmaZulu are in ninth place on the league table with 11 points.
Though the club has not disclosed who will be on the bench when they face Orlando Pirates in Orlando on October 14, speculation has already started to point to former Maritzburg United and Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp as one of the coaches who could be considered.
AmaZulu have not won in five league and cup matches (three defeats and two draws). After starting the season with a draw and three straight wins, they have won just one game in their last seven.
Truter leaves the club with Usuthu halfway through a two-legged MTN8 semifinal. One of their five past matches they could not win was a 1-1 draw in the first leg against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Sunday.
That result, given Usuthu were playing away and reduced to 10 men from the 54th minute when centreback Veluyeke Zulu was sent off and finished with nine men after Gabadinho Mhango was dismissed in the 90th, was seen as mostly positive for the Durban team.
The second leg will be played under changed coaching staff At Moses Mabhida Stadium on October 23.
Truter's assistants, who include AmaZulu legend Siyabonga Nomvete, will train the club while the search for a new coach is carried out.
Brandon Truter exits AmaZulu after string of poor results
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
AmaZulu have parted ways with head coach Brandon Truter after a string of poor results that culminated in the team's 1-0 DStv Premiership defeat against rookies and KwaZulu-Natal rivals Richards Bay FC on Wednesday night.
Some reports were that Truter resigned, citing personal matters as a reason.
“AmaZulu FC would like to announce it has parted ways with head coach Brandon Truter. The 52-year-old was in charge of the team [for] just over five months,” the club said on Thursday.
“He impressed since taking over the reins after the departure of Benni McCarthy in March. However, the current season has proved to be difficult and the team has recorded just three wins in the Premiership [out of nine matches].
“Truter's record is as follows: 19 games, seven wins, seven draws and five losses. We thank him for his co-operation and hard work for the club and wish him luck in his future career.”
