SuperSport United continued their good form with a comfortable 3-1 win over an inconsistent Sekhukhune United during their DStv Premiership cash at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Friday night.
This vital home victory was secured through first half goals by Bradley Grobler and Thatayaone Ditlhokwe with Thamsanqa Gabuza rounding off the scoring after the break.
This win sees United maintain their third spot on the log below surprise packages Richards Bay and leaders Mamelodi Sundowns and they have hit good momentum with five wins and one loss from their last six league matches.
SuperSport maintain momentum with comfortable victory over Sekhukhune
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
The visitors found the back of the net from the effort of attacker Thamsanqa Masiya but it proved to be scant consolation and they remain fourth from the bottom in the standings.
United coach Gavin Hunt will be looking for a third win in a row when they take on Stellenbosch in their next match while his Sekhukhune counterpart will be out to return to winning ways against Chippa United.
