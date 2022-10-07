Soccer

SuperSport maintain momentum with comfortable victory over Sekhukhune

07 October 2022 - 21:47
SuperSport United players celebrate the goal of Bradley Grobler during the DStv Premiership match against Sekhukhune United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on October 07, 2022 in Pretoria, South Africa.
SuperSport United players celebrate the goal of Bradley Grobler during the DStv Premiership match against Sekhukhune United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on October 07, 2022 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

SuperSport United continued their good form with a comfortable 3-1 win over an inconsistent Sekhukhune United during their DStv Premiership cash at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Friday night.

This vital home victory was secured through first half goals by Bradley Grobler and Thatayaone Ditlhokwe with Thamsanqa Gabuza rounding off the scoring after the break.

This win sees United maintain their third spot on the log below surprise packages Richards Bay and leaders Mamelodi Sundowns and they have hit good momentum with five wins and one loss from their last six league matches.

WATCH | How the late Lesley Manyathela inspired Sundowns defender Khuliso Mudau

Growing up in Musina, Limpopo, Mamelodi Sundowns defender Khuliso Mudau was in awe of the late Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana star striker Lesley ...
Sport
12 hours ago

The visitors found the back of the net from the effort of attacker Thamsanqa Masiya but it proved to be scant consolation and they remain fourth from the bottom in the standings.

United coach Gavin Hunt will be looking for a third win in a row when they take on Stellenbosch in their next match while his Sekhukhune counterpart will be out to return to winning ways against Chippa United.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Banyana face tough task against Australian Matildas in London

Banyana Banyana have a tough task in their clash against the Australian Matildas in London.
Sport
8 hours ago

Bucs coach Riveiro 'not worried' after failing to score in defeat against Sekhukhune

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro will look for his players to improve their finishing and score goals when they host Richards Bay FC at Orlando ...
Sport
8 hours ago

‘No fear’ stalks Sundowns as Champions League approaches: Mokwena

Rulani Mokwena says Mamelodi Sundowns are not under pressure to reclaim the trophy as they start their quest for continental glory with a low-key Caf ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. DAVID ISAACSON | From now on there’s no sitting on the selection fence for ... Sport
  2. Safa’s response to 168 tickets sold is plan to move Bafana games from Gauteng Soccer
  3. Here's what fans are saying after Pitso Mosimane’s first match in charge of ... Soccer
  4. MaMkhize says Royal AM have not fired coach Khabo Zondo Soccer
  5. Pitso’s camp explain absence of fitness trainer KB Rangoaga in Saudi Arabia Soccer

Latest Videos

Water crisis explained: Inside Joburg's Crosby and Hursthill water pump stations
Johannesburg mayor calls for water revolution in the city