Sundowns have recruited Chilean Marcelo Allende, Boutouil, Bongani Zungu, Sipho Mbule, Ronwen Williams, Terrence Mashego and Ethiopian Abubeker Nasir to build depth in their squad as they look to recapture the Champions League trophy.
“We are trying to build our team, we are trying to make sure that we get to a very good point by the second round of the season. We are trying to solve that by increasing the telepathy and cohesion but that can only improve by playing games.
“We will try our level best to put our best eleven and the most deserving team on the pitch because we work on meritocracy. It is difficult to talk about rotation because there are times when we play certain players, not because we are rotating, but the number one reason being that they are deserving to be in the team from previous performances, training attitude, training intensity and application. All of those factors are considered when making the line-up.”
Sundowns started the season on a positive note as they are sitting on top of the DStv Premiership standings after nine games and they are in the semifinal stage of the MTN8.
Sundowns Moroccan defender Boutouil in line to make his debut against minnows La Passe
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has revealed that Moroccan defender Abdelmounaim Boutouil is available for selection for their Caf Champions League second round against La Passe at Loftus on Sunday.
Boutouil, 24, who arrived at Chloorkop last month from Moroccan Botola Pro side SCC Mohammédia, may be given his debut against the Seychelles minnows.
If chosen to start or play from the bench, Boutouil will disrupt the centre-half pairing of Rushine de Reuck and Grant Kekana who played together in their last two matches against AmaZulu and Orlando Pirates.
“He is training, he is registered and he is available for selection as far as I know,” said Mokwena this week as the Brazilians prepared for the start of their quest for continental glory after massive investment in the team.
Sundowns have recruited Chilean Marcelo Allende, Boutouil, Bongani Zungu, Sipho Mbule, Ronwen Williams, Terrence Mashego and Ethiopian Abubeker Nasir to build depth in their squad as they look to recapture the Champions League trophy.
“We are trying to build our team, we are trying to make sure that we get to a very good point by the second round of the season. We are trying to solve that by increasing the telepathy and cohesion but that can only improve by playing games.
“We will try our level best to put our best eleven and the most deserving team on the pitch because we work on meritocracy. It is difficult to talk about rotation because there are times when we play certain players, not because we are rotating, but the number one reason being that they are deserving to be in the team from previous performances, training attitude, training intensity and application. All of those factors are considered when making the line-up.”
Sundowns started the season on a positive note as they are sitting on top of the DStv Premiership standings after nine games and they are in the semifinal stage of the MTN8.
“We have been on a good run over the last four games where we have been undefeated but it can be better. There has been good football in certain moments. We want to play better, we want to have more passes, we want to create more chances, we want to score more goals.
“We are giving the opposition less opportunities, we are dominating matches, we have huge improvement from last season in terms of the final third numbers and created situations.”
Cape Town City are also in Champions League action this weekend against Petro Atletico of Angola and Mokwena said coach Eric Tinkler’s side is capable of getting the result against the team that knocked out Sundowns last season.
“First, I would like to wish them well, there are a lot of good human beings in that team that I know very well. Eric Tinkler is one of them. He is someone I am very cordial with and I have a lot of respect for what he’s done, and not just as a coach but as a footballer.
“Being as patriotic as I am, my best wishes and sincerest regards go to them and they are playing against a very good side with some very good players. Some of the players there like Lyle Lakay and Mpho Makola I have coached before and still have a very good rapport with.
“They have a team to do it, they are a very good team. They have started the season relatively slow but they seem to be picking up. Hopefully they will do the business for the country.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
SuperSport maintain momentum with comfortable victory over Sekhukhune
Banyana face tough task against Australian Matildas in London
Bucs coach Riveiro 'not worried' after failing to score in defeat against Sekhukhune
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos