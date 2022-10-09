Soccer

Haaland helping draw best out of De Bruyne at Man City: Guardiola

09 October 2022 - 13:37 By Reuters
Erling Haaland of Manchester City during the Premier League match against Southampton at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on October 8 2022.
Erling Haaland of Manchester City during the Premier League match against Southampton at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on October 8 2022.
Image: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said Erling Haaland's movements are helping Kevin De Bruyne perform to the best of his ability after the midfielder provided another assist in City's 4-0 Premier League win over Southampton on Saturday.

Haaland got on the scoresheet in the 65th minute to grab City's fourth goal after first-half strikes from Joao Cancelo and Phil Foden plus a volley after the interval from Riyad Mahrez. De Bruyne assisted Foden's strike to take his tally up to 11 assists for the season in all competitions, but Guardiola said the Belgian midfielder still has room to improve.

“For Kevin and players like him, especially Kevin, having this threat, this guy who can make movements in behind with this space helps a lot,” Guardiola said after the win.

“Kevin made plenty of assists, but he can play better. Today was not the best Kevin that we know, but of course, by himself he can put his mate in front of the keeper most of the time.

“But of course, if they have [Haaland] or Julian [Alvarez] or Phil [Foden] making movements behind, it's so important for players like Kevin.”

The victory took City to the top of the standings on 23 points from nine matches though Arsenal, on 21, can reclaim the lead if they beat Liverpool at home later on Sunday.

City travel to FC Copenhagen in the Champions League midweek next before taking on rivals Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.

READ MORE

Qatar 2022 | Star player: Kevin De Bruyne can take Belgium all the way

Though football is a team sport, there are players who rise above their teammates to help carry a team to greater heights – players whose ...
Sport
2 days ago

Man City move top as Chelsea and Newcastle continue to rise

Manchester City continued their imperious home form to ease to a 4-0 win over Southampton and move top of the Premier League as Chelsea and Newcastle ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Hurricane Haaland rewrites football history

Erling Haaland is an aberration. To watch him in action is to see something remarkable. His combination of strength, speed and application is ...
Sport
15 hours ago

Haaland, Foden bang in hat-tricks as dazzling City humble United

Erling Haaland and Phil Foden scored hat-tricks to fire champions Manchester City to a rampant 6-3 thrashing of local rivals Manchester United in the ...
Sport
6 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. LIAM DEL CARME | Bavuma shouldn’t have to audition for his job every time he ... Sport
  2. DAVID ISAACSON | From now on there’s no sitting on the selection fence for ... Sport
  3. Safa’s response to 168 tickets sold is plan to move Bafana games from Gauteng Soccer
  4. Here's what fans are saying after Pitso Mosimane’s first match in charge of ... Soccer
  5. Sundowns Moroccan defender Boutouil in line to make his debut against minnows ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Water crisis explained: Inside Joburg's Crosby and Hursthill water pump stations
Johannesburg mayor calls for water revolution in the city