Haaland helping draw best out of De Bruyne at Man City: Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said Erling Haaland's movements are helping Kevin De Bruyne perform to the best of his ability after the midfielder provided another assist in City's 4-0 Premier League win over Southampton on Saturday.

Haaland got on the scoresheet in the 65th minute to grab City's fourth goal after first-half strikes from Joao Cancelo and Phil Foden plus a volley after the interval from Riyad Mahrez. De Bruyne assisted Foden's strike to take his tally up to 11 assists for the season in all competitions, but Guardiola said the Belgian midfielder still has room to improve.