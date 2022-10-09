Soccer

Klopp says Salah, like Liverpool, is waiting to explode

09 October 2022 - 14:46 By Reuters
Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates after scoring a penalty to make it 2-in during the Uefa Champions League Group A match against Rangers at Anfield on October 4 2022.
Image: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said he hopes forward Mohamed Salah will soon rediscover his best goalscoring form after a slow start to his Premier League campaign.

Salah, who scored 23 league goals for Liverpool last season to share the Premier League golden boot with Son Heung-min, has failed to reach the heights he did in the previous campaign, having netted just two league goals.

Klopp said the Egyptian's poor form was not down to a lack of desire, adding that it was unfair to compare him to Manchester City's Erling Haaland, who scored his 15th league goal of the season on Saturday.

“I think with Mo it's like with us, I hope we are close to exploding [with goals].” Klopp said ahead of Liverpool's game away to league leaders Arsenal on Sunday.

“Is it his season so far? No, like for all of us.

“Nobody in the world can cope with the Haaland situation at the moment — it's crazy what he's doing. He's an exceptional player in an exceptional team and I don't think we should compare anybody with that at this moment.

"[Salah] wants to score goals, definitely — desperately, 100%. That will never change. If you call him in 20 years, it will be the same.”

Liverpool are 10th in the Premier League on 10 points after seven games.

