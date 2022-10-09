Klopp says Salah, like Liverpool, is waiting to explode

Klopp said the Egyptian's poor form was not down to a lack of desire, adding that it was unfair to compare him to Manchester City's Erling Haaland, who scored his 15th league goal of the season on Saturday.

“I think with Mo it's like with us, I hope we are close to exploding [with goals].” Klopp said ahead of Liverpool's game away to league leaders Arsenal on Sunday.

“Is it his season so far? No, like for all of us.

“Nobody in the world can cope with the Haaland situation at the moment — it's crazy what he's doing. He's an exceptional player in an exceptional team and I don't think we should compare anybody with that at this moment.

"[Salah] wants to score goals, definitely — desperately, 100%. That will never change. If you call him in 20 years, it will be the same.”

Liverpool are 10th in the Premier League on 10 points after seven games.