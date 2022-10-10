Riveiro ‘extremely optimistic’ despite Pirates firing blanks against 10-man Bay

“The work they’re doing is exceptional and the results are going to be the consequence of that. Let’s see where we are, all of us, at the end of the season and let’s do the analysis, deep analysis at that moment and not after nine, 10 or 11 games.”
Riveiro has a week to work on the Pirates’ deficiencies as Bucs’ next match is on Friday night against AmaZulu, who announced they had appointed Romain Folz as head coach, at Orlando.
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has called on the club’s supporters to keep rallying behind the team, despite drifting away from DStv Premiership’s log leaders with two poor results against Sekhukhune United and Richards Bay FC in the past week.
Pirates lost 2-0 to Sekhukhune in Polokwane on Tuesday and played to a 0-0 draw against a 10-man Richards Bay at Orlando Stadium on Saturday. The promoted team from KwaZulu-Natal played the whole of the second half a man down after Siyanda Msani received a straight red card on the stroke of half time.
Pirates are four points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns despite having played one game more than the five-time successive league champions.
“I think so far every Pirates fan can be proud of the boys’ efforts in every game,” said Riveiro, who joined the Buccaneers at the start of the 2022-2023 season, after Saturday’s draw against the PSL rookies.
"The level of commitment is so high and I’m extremely surprised about how quickly the guys have reduced the amount of time involved in every process when you start to build something from the base like we did.
I’ve said before many times that the players make me feel extremely optimistic about the future of the team. We’ve proved how competitive we can be in both [the Premiership and MTN8] competitions.”
The Spaniard said he’s aware of what is expected of him at Pirates and called on the team’s fans not to judge the team based on the 10 league matches they have played so far.
“I know that the fans want to see the team winning games rather than talking about the process when we don’t get the result that we want. It’s not maybe what they want to listen to. But I know I’m on the map and I know where I am.
“The only thing we can do is work like super professionals every day and that’s what the guys are doing. That’s the only thing that you can do to have success in life.
Riveiro has a week to work on the Pirates’ deficiencies as Bucs’ next match is on Friday night against AmaZulu, who announced they had appointed Romain Folz as head coach, at Orlando.
