Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi has likened their Caf Champions League opponents and part-timers La Passe's style of play to that of SA giants Orlando Pirates.
Sundowns thrashed La Passe 7-0 in the first leg of their second preliminary round tie at Loftus Stadium in Pretoria on Sunday. The two sides will meet again for the second leg of the fixture at the same venue on Friday (5.30pm).
La Passe's “home” first leg was played in Pretoria because of a lack of a suitable venue in Seychelles.
The scoreline correctly suggests Masandawana had a complete stroll in the first leg, but Mngqithi said the islanders are not as weak a team as everybody might think.
“It's because we did our assignment well and as much as they may look very bad in terms of the scoreline, they still have some very good players.
“The twins that play up top, No 19 [Assad Aboudou] and No 2 [Affandi Aboundou], their right-wing back, [Shane Archille Ernesta], those players have been to trials in the Bundesliga.
Sundowns coach Mngqithi compares hapless La Passe to Orlando Pirates
“That tells you something and that they are not as terrible as people would think.
“We knew the structure was going to be three at the back with two wing backs and two sitting midfielders.
“We anticipated a No 10 [Rhino Randriamanjaka] and No 14 [Rodrick Rose], but they didn’t start with [Rose]. They started with the 10 and 18 [Adrian Constance].”
Mngqithi said there are few similarities in the way La Passe and Pirates play.
“In terms of the scoreline, I think we could have done better than we did, but they also gave us a few scary moments in transitions where we could have easily been punished.
“That [La Passe] team structurally looks close to what Pirates would provide. We knew it was going to be those two 10s and one 9 and two sitting midfielders. It’s the same thing you experience at Pirates with two wingbacks that are always high and wide and the three centrebacks.”
Mngqithi's comparison of a team Downs thrashed to Johannesburg rivals Bucs might raise some eyebrows and seems sure to draw reaction on social media. Some cheekier Sundowns supporters, though, might point out that in 2017 Downs inflicted a humiliating 6-0 league win on the Sea Robbers, also at Loftus, which was just one goal short of Sunday's total against the semi-professionals from Seychelles.
