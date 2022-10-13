Soccer

Chiefs’ in-form Bimenyimana and battling Du Preez both need support: Hlanti

13 October 2022 - 14:33
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
Sifiso Hlanti during the Kaizer Chiefs media day at the Kaizer Chiefs Village in Naturena on October 13 2022.
Sifiso Hlanti during the Kaizer Chiefs media day at the Kaizer Chiefs Village in Naturena on October 13 2022.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs left-back Sifiso Hlanti has called for more support for the club's new strikers Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana and Ashley du Preez, who have had contrasting fortunes in front of goal.

Bimenyimana, Amakhosi's 24-year-old Burundian signing, has found the net six times in five league matches, including a historic first hat-trick from the penalty spot in SA professional football in Chiefs' 3-1 DStv Premiership away win against Stellenbosch FC last Sunday. Du Preez has failed to add a league goal to his lone strike in Chiefs' 3-0 home win in their second match of 2022-2023 against Maritzburg United on August 9.

Du Preez's other goal came against former club Stellenbosch in the first round of the MTN8, in Amakhosi's 4-2 penalties win.

Hlanti, who is back in Chiefs' starting XI after recovering from long term injury, offered support to Du Preez while cautioning against putting pressure on the club's top scorer Bimenyimana.

“I will be honest with you, he’s shown positive signs and he fights from the start until the last minute,” Hlanti said of Du Preez's form before Chiefs' Premiership match against Chippa United at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday (5.30pm).

“So we can’t point to him and say he’s not doing what he’s capable of. It’s just a matter of time.

“It’s up to us. We have the key and we’re the ones who must give Ashley support and courage.

“We know that in this game when such things happen it depends on what you want. If you need support you get it from your teammates. The key factor for us is the character. We support one another.

“The things he does here at training show positive signs. You see with the games we played, we play collectively and we give support to everyone. The support we’re getting from the technical team is also amazing.”

Hlanti said Chiefs can support Bimenyimana, who the club signed after they had played a few matches in the 2022-23 campaign, by having other players chip in with goals. 

“I believe we have good offensive players who can score goals. The good thing about us is we’ve shown the character to support one another and to do things the right way. So it’s a matter of time. It means Caleb wants to score more goals, he just needs support from us.”

Hlanti said Chippa are not a team Chiefs can take for granted as Arthur Zwane's Amakhosi seek their fourth league win on the trot.

“They're a good side. But also, we know what needs to be done even though it’s not going to be an easy game. We’re positive and well-prepared to face Chippa.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Arthur Zwane hails Kaizer Chiefs’ fighting spirit when they concede early

Kaizer Chiefs’ problem of conceding early in the 2022-23 season is balanced by a healthy ability to fight back in games, which indicates the team has ...
Sport
2 days ago

SAZI HADEBE | Chiefs fans comparing BMW Emnyama to Haaland may pay the penalty

One of the many frustrations for Hugo Broos is that most of the free-scoring strikers in the PSL are foreigners
Sport
19 hours ago

Zwane revved up about Kaizer Chiefs’ ‘BMW Emnyama’ and Sekgota show

From battling for results Kaizer Chiefs are on something of a roll, and it is the performance of players such as exciting winger Kgaogelo Sekgota the ...
Sport
3 days ago

Bimenyimana gets historic hat-trick from penalties as Chiefs sink Stellies

Burundian striker Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana created SA football history on a sunny Sunday afternoon at Cape Town Stadium when he scored a hat-trick ...
Sport
3 days ago

FULL INTERVIEW | Safa TD Steenbok reveals plans to rescue SA football

Among other things, Walter Steenbok wants to silence the drums of disagreement between PSL coaches and Bafana Bafana boss Hugo Broos
Sport
1 day ago

Beware of the quiet Hunt revolution

The world of football is caught up in a whirlwind, Hurricane Erling Haaland, the Norwegian wreaking havoc England and the rest of Europe. We are ...
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘Pitso is cooking’ — Fans celebrate Mosimane’s first win at Al-Ahli Soccer
  2. Calls for Ronaldo to acknowledge Benni McCarthy’s role in massive 700 club ... Soccer
  3. Sundowns coach Mngqithi compares hapless La Passe to Orlando Pirates Soccer
  4. PODCAST | Mayambela on playing 24 times as a sub under Krol at Pirates Soccer
  5. Blast from the past: AB and KG combine for Proteas to beat India Sport

Latest Videos

Coal costs, the Eskom model & management: Key observations from incoming Eskom ...
Water crisis explained: Inside Joburg's Crosby and Hursthill water pump stations