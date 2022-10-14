In spite of his team’s recent good run, Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane insists Amakhosi are not completely out of the woods yet.
Chiefs seem to have moved past their slump of the early season as they have won three DStv Premiership matches on the trot and are unbeaten in seven games in all competitions.
This week they will host Chippa United at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday (5.30pm).
Their recent form saw them rise from position 14 on the log table to position four with 17 points from 10 outings.
They are two points behind top of the log Sundowns, but the latter have played one less game.
Zwane is happy with the improvements shown by his team, but warns there’s still a long way ahead for his men.
Arthur Zwane not getting carried away by Kaizer Chiefs’ winning run
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
“We have a long way to go. There’s still 19 games to play,” Zwane said.
“We are building the team and trying to get the combinations right. It looks promising that we are creating enough goal scoring opportunities.
“We are getting there steadily but surely. There are a lot of improvements in the team overall.”
Zwane believes the fact that they are winning will help to speed their building process.
“It’s key for us that even when we are still building we grind the results because it is going to boost the confidence of the players and we will get buy-in from them. They would also understand what is needed by the team,” he said.
WATCH | Christian Eriksen praises McCarthy impact at Manchester United
Zwane confirmed that they will face Chippa without their captain and goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune, who picked up an injury against Stellenbosch FC.
The mentor is also hoping to have Khama Billiat.
“Itu (Khune) is not going to be available for this week’s game. Hopefully going forward he will get much better,” Zwane said.
“We are welcoming back George (Matlou) and Zitha (Kwinika) from suspension. I think Happy (Mashiane) has been battling a little bit, but he started training two days ago.”
