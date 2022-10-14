Soccer

Sundowns complete a 15-1 rout against Le Passe to qualify for the CCL last 16

14 October 2022 - 20:08
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
Gaston Sirino of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates his goal during the Caf Champions League second preliminary round, first leg match against La Passe at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on October 9 2022.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns qualified for the group stages of the Caf Champions League for a record eighth time for an SA team by beating Seychelles outfit La Passe 15-1 on aggregate after their 8-1 win in the second leg of the second round play-off played at the Loftus Stadium on Friday.

Sundowns, who won the first leg at the same venue 7-0 last week, will now be looking to win this competition for the second time as they remain SA’s only representatives after Cape Town City were beaten 4-0 on aggregate by Angolan club Petro de Luanda in Angola, also on Friday.

La Passe played both their matches in SA because they do not have facilities that meet Caf standards in Seychelles.

Thapelo Morena (8th minute), Cassius Mailula (38th, 45th, 86th), Gift Motuba (70th, 90th), Hashim Domingo (76th) and Neo Maema (78th) scored Sundowns' goals to complete the rout against a side whose players are not full-time professionals.

Striker Florent Rajaoniasy scored a consolation goal for the visitors, beating Reyaad Pieterse with a great header from a cross that came from the left.

Sundowns, who won the Champions League with Pitso Mosimane in 2016, will want to do better this season than they did last season when they were knocked out by Petro de Luanda in the quarterfinals. 

