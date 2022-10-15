“Someone had to take the penalty and he did it. Thanks to him for doing it because it’s not easy to take that responsibility,” Riveiro said after the match.
“Sibisi is a rock and he will be back. Obviously, we are all disappointed with the result but it’s not because we missed a penalty.”
Riveiro, whose side is battling to score goals despite creating numerous chances, was excited to see his new striker Erasmus get off the mark.
Erasmus recently rejoined the Soweto giants from Mamelodi Sundowns and is one of the players earmarked to solve the goal crisis at Pirates.
“Kermit is an experienced player and that’s why now he is part of our group and helping us from the start of the match. Before that he got quality minutes from the bench, but today he did his best in the starting 11,” Riveiro said.
“I was happy to see him score his first goal for the season and we are sure he is not going to be the last one.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
'Someone had to take that penalty': Pirates coach Riveiro refuses to blame Sibisi for the miss
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has refused to put the blame on his defender Nkosinathi Sibisi for missing a penalty against AmaZulu FC as the Bucs continued their slump.
Pirates were held by AmaZulu to a 1-1 draw in a DStv Premiership match at Orlando Stadium on Friday night.
Usuthu scored first through Siphesihle Maduna from the spot while Kermit Erasmus equalised for the Sea Robbers.
Pirates had the best chance to win the match, but Sibisi missed his spot kick on the hour mark which would have given the Buccaneers, who were already dominating their opponents, a 2-1 lead.
Riveiro said they hadn’t planned who was going to take the responsibility should they get a penalty and lauded the defender for his bravery.
The coach tipped Sibisi to bounce back from this disappointing moment as he is a strong player.
Erasmus scores but Pirates' winless run continues with draw against Usuthu
“Someone had to take the penalty and he did it. Thanks to him for doing it because it’s not easy to take that responsibility,” Riveiro said after the match.
“Sibisi is a rock and he will be back. Obviously, we are all disappointed with the result but it’s not because we missed a penalty.”
Riveiro, whose side is battling to score goals despite creating numerous chances, was excited to see his new striker Erasmus get off the mark.
Erasmus recently rejoined the Soweto giants from Mamelodi Sundowns and is one of the players earmarked to solve the goal crisis at Pirates.
“Kermit is an experienced player and that’s why now he is part of our group and helping us from the start of the match. Before that he got quality minutes from the bench, but today he did his best in the starting 11,” Riveiro said.
“I was happy to see him score his first goal for the season and we are sure he is not going to be the last one.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
‘I don’t want trophyless stability’, says AmaZulu boss Sandile Zungu
Safa to blame for coaches banned in Caf games: Sundowns coach Mngqithi
Qatar World Cup will have areas for drunk fans to sober up, limits on beer hours
Talented team mates will ease pressure on Neymar at World Cup, says Brazil great Ronaldo
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos