Soccer

Manchester United’s Greenwood charged with attempted rape, assault

16 October 2022 - 09:19 By Reuters
\Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood.
\Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood.
Image: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

British prosecutors said on Saturday Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood had been charged with attempted rape, controlling behaviour and assault.

The 21-year-old was arrested in January after social media images and videos were posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence.

“The Crown Prosecution Service has today authorised Greater Manchester Police to charge Mason Greenwood, 21, with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm,” prosecutor Janet Potter said in a statement. “All three counts relate to the same complainant.”

Greenwood is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court on Monday.

“Greater Manchester Police has charged and remanded a 21-year-old man with controlling and coercive behaviour, attempted rape and Section 47 assault of a woman,” a local police statement said.

Neither Greenwood nor his representatives have commented at any stage on the allegations against him.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has a right to a fair trial,” Potter added.

He remains suspended by his club, who released a statement later on Saturday.

“Manchester United notes that criminal charges have been brought against Mason Greenwood by the Crown Prosecution Service. He remains suspended by the club, pending the outcome of the judicial process,” the statement read. 

READ MORE

UK police arrest a man, hours after Man United suspend Greenwood

British police said on Sunday they had arrested a man on suspicion of rape and assault, hours after Manchester United suspended footballer Mason ...
Sport
8 months ago

Nobody can compete with City, says Klopp ahead of the showdown at Anfield

Liverpool cannot compete with Manchester City’s financial power, manager Juergen Klopp said on Friday, adding that their Premier League rivals and ...
Sport
14 hours ago

Kane leads Spurs to victory in his 400th showing

Harry Kane maintained his incredible strike rate against Everton with a penalty in his 400th Tottenham Hotspur appearance paving the way for a 2-0 ...
Sport
14 hours ago

WATCH | Christian Eriksen praises McCarthy impact at Manchester United

In a recent interview Eriksen explained what McCarthy brings to the team.
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | Former Chiefs and Bafana striker Nomvethe talks about horrific racism ... Soccer
  2. Safa to blame for coaches banned in Caf games: Sundowns coach Mngqithi Soccer
  3. Calls for Ronaldo to acknowledge Benni McCarthy’s role in massive 700 club ... Soccer
  4. WATCH | Christian Eriksen praises McCarthy impact at Manchester United Soccer
  5. ‘Pitso is cooking’ — Fans celebrate Mosimane’s first win at Al-Ahli Soccer

Latest Videos

Siya Kolisi attends children sightseeing day in CT
Former Chiefs and Bafana striker Nomvethe talks about racism experience while ...