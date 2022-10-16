Mngqithi happy with Mailula’s hat-trick for Sundowns but...

The Sundowns coach highlighted that scoring goals is not the only aspect he expects from Mailula and all the club's strikers.

“I still have a lot of question marks over his behaviour upon losing possession. I think that’s an area he must improve on.

“Our high press was not very good, not because of him but it’s a collective. You’ll expect that your leading strikers should spearhead your high press or your counter-pressing.

“These are areas that can easily improve because we know what he’s capable of, he’s one of the best finishers in the country and we’ve always known that. But we must improve the intensity of his performances, especially upon losing possession because in most cases against these teams that sit back, it’s actually the biggest moment for you to score a goal.

“If you can capitalise in that moment after losing possession, the opposition are already thinking offensively. They’re already thinking of going out of their defensive positions, and then if you cut and look for verticality you immediately create moments. I think it’s an area of his game that must still improve.”

Mngqithi said Downs will give Mailula plenty of time to get used to how the club does things at the highest level of the game.

“We’re patient; we understand that the training regime in the first team is not the same as the training regime in the junior teams.

“So naturally the intensity of a young boy cannot immediately be at a top level. But we’re very impressed, which is why he’s regularly in our team because he’s doing well even in training. If there’s one boy I know has got a goal in him, it’s that boy.”

Mngqithi said Sundowns' expectation in the competition has not changed.

“We always have one and the same expectation, Be it we stumble somewhere but we’re Sundowns. We believe we’re a big team, a team that deserves to win every competition that we’re competing in.

“We make mistakes here and there sometimes but sometimes we do very well in what we want to achieve. So there’s no difference. Even this season we’re in it to try to win it.

“We’re never in it to get to the group stages or quarterfinals. We’re always in it with a mentality to win it.”