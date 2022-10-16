Real Madrid go top of La Liga with 3-1 Clasico win over Barcelona

Karim Benzema, Federico Valverde and Rodrygo were all on target as a dominant Real Madrid beat old rivals Barcelona 3-1 at home in 'El Clasico' on Sunday to move top of LaLiga.

The defeat was another blow to Barca and manager Xavi Hernández after they were left on the verge of Champions League elimination after a draw with Inter Milan in midweek. Barca had no answer to Vinicius Jr's relentless pace and Toni Kroos's precise passes for Real and both were the architects of several chances, including the first two goals.

The pair combined with nice one-touch passes in the build-up to Benzema's opener with the France striker finishing into the empty goal on the rebound, after goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen denied Vinicius from close range in the 12th minute.

Ten minutes before the break, Vinicius took advantage of a mistake by defender Eric Garcia to run towards the area and create space for Valverde who, unmarked on the edge of the box, slotted a bullet strike past the goalkeeper.

Real were barely threatened by their lifeless opponents until the final minutes, when substitute Ferran Torres reduced the deficit with a close-range strike from Robert Lewandowski's low cross.] However, Rodrygo secured the points from the penalty spot in added time, after he was tripped inside the area by Garcia.

Real are now on top of standings on 25 points, three ahead of Barca.