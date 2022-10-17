City coach Guardiola says coins were thrown at him in Liverpool loss

Klopp was sent to the stands after he was unhappy with the officials later in the second half, feeling match-winner Mohamed Salah was fouled by Bernardo Silva right in front of him.

He was nonetheless delighted to get a result that can kick-start his side's stuttering season, having ended City's unbeaten run.

“The red card is my fault, I went over the top in that moment,” Klopp said. “That's not OK, but as a little excuse I would like to mention, how can you not whistle that as a foul?

“That [the result] felt good. On a normal day you should not even try against City, you have to play to your limits. That's what we did. It was a top performance from the boys.”

Liverpool later released a statement condemning some chants from City supporters during the match.

“We are deeply disappointed to hear vile chants relating to football stadium tragedies from the away section during today's game at Anfield. The concourse in the away section was also vandalised with graffiti of a similar nature,” the club said.

“We know the affect such behaviour has on the families, survivors and all those associated with such disasters.

“We are working with the relevant authorities and we will also work with Manchester City to do our utmost to ensure these chants are eradicated from football altogether.”