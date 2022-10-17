Soccer

Salah was superb in central role, says Liverpool’s Klopp after City win

17 October 2022 - 08:11 By Reuters
Mohamed Salah of Liverpool scores their goal past Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson in the Premier League match at Anfield in Liverpool on October 16 2022.
Mohamed Salah of Liverpool scores their goal past Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson in the Premier League match at Anfield in Liverpool on October 16 2022.
Image: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said he was delighted with forward Mohamed Salah's display in a more central role after the Egyptian's goal sealed a 1-0 Premier League victory over champions Manchester City on Sunday.

Salah raced away from Joao Cancelo to score and give his side a much-needed win after they came into the encounter having suffered their worst start to a Premier League season after eight games since 2012-13.

“Absolutely outstanding,” Klopp said. “Obviously he was one of two strikers in the centre together with Roberto Firmino. The goal was world class.”

Klopp said Salah, who typically plays in a wider role, was unlucky not to have scored earlier.

“The situation immediately before was really unlucky that he didn't score there already. Apart from that, good on the ball, a constant threat in behind, working extremely hard, an outstanding performance.”

Salah, who was also deployed more centrally when he scored the fastest hat-trick in Champions League history as Liverpool beat Rangers 7-1 last Wednesday, said he hoped the two wins would kick-start their season.

“Hopefully it gives us more confidence so we start winning games. The last few weeks, as you saw, we were not on our best,” the Egyptian said.

“We started from the last game already and won this game as well, so we need to carry on.”

READ MORE

Liverpool high on confidence ahead of City clash, says Elliott

After thrashing Rangers 7-1 in a midweek Champions League encounter, Liverpool are "as confident as ever" ahead of their Premier League clash with ...
Sport
1 day ago

Nobody can compete with City, says Klopp ahead of the showdown at Anfield

Liverpool cannot compete with Manchester City’s financial power, manager Juergen Klopp said on Friday, adding that their Premier League rivals and ...
Sport
1 day ago

Kane leads Spurs to victory in his 400th showing

Harry Kane maintained his incredible strike rate against Everton with a penalty in his 400th Tottenham Hotspur appearance paving the way for a 2-0 ...
Sport
1 day ago

Fastest hat-trick in UCL history just what doctor ordered for Salah, Liverpool

By his own astronomically high standards, this season has been disappointing for Mohamed Salah as he and Liverpool have struggled, but in one rampant ...
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | Former Chiefs and Bafana striker Nomvethe talks about horrific racism ... Soccer
  2. ‘I nearly joined Sundowns,’ reveals former Bafana, Pirates and Chiefs striker ... Soccer
  3. Mngqithi happy with Mailula’s hat-trick for Sundowns but... Soccer
  4. It’s embarrassing for Downs to still be playing in Caf preliminary rounds: ... Soccer
  5. Safa to blame for coaches banned in Caf games: Sundowns coach Mngqithi Soccer

Latest Videos

Siya Kolisi attends children sightseeing day in CT
Former Chiefs and Bafana striker Nomvethe talks about racism experience while ...