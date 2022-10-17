Salah was superb in central role, says Liverpool’s Klopp after City win

Klopp said Salah, who typically plays in a wider role, was unlucky not to have scored earlier.

“The situation immediately before was really unlucky that he didn't score there already. Apart from that, good on the ball, a constant threat in behind, working extremely hard, an outstanding performance.”

Salah, who was also deployed more centrally when he scored the fastest hat-trick in Champions League history as Liverpool beat Rangers 7-1 last Wednesday, said he hoped the two wins would kick-start their season.

“Hopefully it gives us more confidence so we start winning games. The last few weeks, as you saw, we were not on our best,” the Egyptian said.

“We started from the last game already and won this game as well, so we need to carry on.”