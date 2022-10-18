Man United charged for unruliness after Cristiano Ronaldo goal disallowed

Manchester United have been charged by the Football Association (FA) for failing to control their players during the goalless draw against Newcastle United at the weekend, the governing body said on Tuesday.
The team's players surrounded referee Craig Pawson after he disallowed a goal by Cristiano Ronaldo, with the Portuguese saying Newcastle took a free kick before he raced to take the ball away from goalkeeper Nick Pope and slotted it into an empty net.
"Manchester United FC has been charged with a breach of FA rule E20.1 following its Premier League game against Newcastle United FC on Sunday," the FA said.
Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images
"It's alleged that Manchester United FC failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 49th minute of this match and the club has until Thursday to respond."
United, fifth in the Premier League standings with 16 points from nine games, host third-placed Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.
