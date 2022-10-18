Soccer

Man United charged for unruliness after Cristiano Ronaldo goal disallowed

18 October 2022 - 17:47 By Reuters
Manchester United player Cristiano Ronaldo is booked by referee Craig Pawson during the Premier League match against Newcastle United at Old Trafford on October 16 2022 in Manchester, England.
Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Manchester United have been charged by the Football Association (FA) for failing to control their players during the goalless draw against Newcastle United at the weekend, the governing body said on Tuesday.

The team's players surrounded referee Craig Pawson after he disallowed a goal by Cristiano Ronaldo, with the Portuguese saying Newcastle took a free kick before he raced to take the ball away from goalkeeper Nick Pope and slotted it into an empty net.

"Manchester United FC has been charged with a breach of FA rule E20.1 following its Premier League game against Newcastle United FC on Sunday," the FA said.

