Soccer

Chippa coach Mammila credits players for their remarkable turnaround

19 October 2022 - 10:52
Morgan Mammila, head coach of Chippa United during the DStv Premiership 2022/2023 match between Chippa and Sekhukhune United at Chatsworth Stadium in Durban on October 18.
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Chippa United coach Morgan Mammila has ascribed the team’s remarkable change of fortune to the hard work and consistency of players over the past few weeks.

The Chilli Boyz are the form team in the DStv Premiership after four successive victories against AmaZulu, Marumo Gallants, Kaizer Chiefs and Sekhukhune United.

Because of the 12 points they have pulled off over the past four matches, Chippa have moved to fifth spot on the log standings with 17 points from 11 matches.

Chippa will not be overtaken on Wednesday night despite five league matches involving AmaZulu and Maritzburg, Kaizer Chiefs against TS Galaxy, Swallows against Royal AM, Mamelodi Sundowns against Marumo Gallants and Richards Bay against Cape Town City.

SuperSport at top of PSL, Chippa fifth after crucial victories on Tuesday

SuperSport United climbed to the top of the DStv Premiership standings with a deserved 2-0 over Stellenbosch at Danie Craven Stadium on Tuesday.
Sport
16 hours ago

“Four wins in a row means a lot, but it is for the players, because they worked hard under difficult circumstances,” said Mammila, who has been the talk of the town since he took over the coaching reins from former Bafana Bafana international Daine Klate.

Mammila has become the first Chippa coach to lead the team to four consecutive victories in their top-flight history and they are the first team to do so this season.

“The team was sitting bottom of the DStv Premiership standings not so long ago, but players proved to be strong mentally and they fought like soldiers to put the team where it is at the moment.”

Looking back at the vital 1-0 win over Sekhukhune on Tuesday at Chatsworth Stadium in Durban, Mammila said it was not the best football to watch but he is happy with the result.

Saleng's brace ends Pirates' winless run as they beat Arrows 2-0 in Durban

Monnapule Saleng ended Orlando Pirates’ three-match winless streak in the DStv Premiership when he scored a first-half brace to give his team a 2-0 ...
Sport
13 hours ago

“Our last match against Sekhukhune United last night [Tuesday] was scrappy because of how they were playing; they were just throwing long balls up there. So, we had to deal with first and second balls and as a result we couldn’t play that much because of the distance.

“Our players had to cope with high balls, with the second ball and when we started playing they had so many numbers next to the box. We had to play with safety and we managed to overcome.

“Thanks to the players for their consistency and now it is time to go home and relax and recharge the batteries and look forward to chew on.”

‘Only God knows’ — Former Chiefs star Mandla Masango on his future

In one of the most bizarre interviews of recent times, former Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs attacker Mandla Masango failed to respond when asked ...
Sport
18 hours ago

‘I don’t know, we will see on the day’: Bernard Parker on whether he’ll celebrate if he scores against Chiefs

To celebrate or not to celebrate; that’s the dilemma facing TS Galaxy attacker Bernard Parker if he manages to find the back of the net against ...
Sport
23 hours ago
