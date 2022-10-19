Kaizer Chiefs need a Katsande-like player, says former Amakhosi star Mandla Masango

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Mandla Masango believes Amakhosi should bring in at least four players during the January transfer window period to boost their chances of a good season.
Chiefs have been blowing hot and cold in their rebuilding mission this season under coach Arthur Zwane, who has been tasked to bring back happy days to the Naturena-based club.
While they are in the MTN8 semi-finals, Chiefs are yet to play like a team that can challenge for the top honours in the DStv Premiership.
After 11 league matches, Amakhosi, who are hosting TS Galaxy at FNB Stadium in a league match on Wednesday (7.30pm), have managed five wins, four defeats and a few draws.
Masango believes Chiefs are on the right path under Zwane, but the team could do with new additions at the back, in the midfield and upfront.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
“I think Chiefs can bring back the glory days and with a bit of additions to their squad they can conquer once again,” Masango said during a Carling Black Label Cup media event on Tuesday.
“I think they need to bolster their striking force with maybe one or two players. I also think they need a number six who is in (Willard) Katsande’s calibre and get a centre back and another left back because what if something happens to Sifiso Hlanti? Who is going to play there?” he said.
“I think that’s where they need to reinforce.”
Masango said he understands Chiefs have a serious challenge when it comes to the transfer market, with the former star claiming other clubs make it almost impossible for the Glamour Boys to buy players.
“Sometimes it’s difficult for a team like Chiefs because when they want to buy a player, other clubs overprice that player. Tomorrow we will say ‘Chiefs don’t want to buy players or to do that’. At the end of the day we must think not only in football terms, but business as well,” he said.
“ Does it balance the books? There are players I would have loved for Chiefs to sign.
“They should have signed Teboho Mokoena but he was overpriced for Chiefs and that’s why he ended up at Sundowns. They should have signed Sipho Mbule and Terrence Mashego (who both also ended up at Sundowns).”
Should Chiefs beat Galaxy on Wednesday, they could move as high as second on the log.
However, Chiefs will be without their top goalscorer Caleb Bimenyimana, who is reported to be out with a thigh injury.
Galaxy are also looking to make a comeback as they have gone games without a victory in the league.
