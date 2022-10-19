Sundowns down Gallants as attention turns to MTN8 showdown with Pirates

Mamelodi Sundowns returned to the top of the DStv Premiership standings with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Marumo Gallants at Loftus on Wednesday night.

Sundowns are on top on goal difference as second-placed Richards Bay, who also have 22 points, pulled off a stunning 1-0 win over Cape Town City in another match on Wednesday night.

This win will serve as huge motivation for the Brazilians as they turn their attention to the crunch MTN8 semifinal, second leg clash against rivals Orlando Pirates at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday.

The solitary goal of the match was scored by Sphelele Mkhulise in the second half after he was handed a rare starting place in the midfield alongside enforcer Teboho Mokoena.

They meet a Pirates side that will also be highly motivated after they registered a much-needed 2-0 league win over Golden Arrows on Tuesday to move to the top half of the table.