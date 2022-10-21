'I like playing against top teams like Pirates' — Sundowns coach Mngqithi

“They got more chances to win and that, for me, is always an inspiration to say what did we do wrong. We’ll dig deeper and say how best can we improve in that aspect. If the truth is told, this is a match we also have an interest to watch unfold.”
Playing against Orlando Pirates presents a challenge for Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi who prefers teams that force them to dig deeper.
The two teams played to a 0-0 draw in the first leg of the MTN8 semifinal in Orlando and Mngqithi believes the second leg at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane at 3.30pm on Saturday will be interesting to watch not only for the fans but also for the Sundowns’ technical team.
“I like playing big matches. I don’t want to lie to you. I hate these matches where you go and you’re already expected to win because it is in those matches where you get surprised and humbled,” said Mngqithi when asked of the game against Pirates.
“I want a game of football where it’s a contest and everybody wants to get the result, maybe by dominating the ball. In the previous match Pirates really did what they were supposed to do to win the match.
He admitted his players were affected by the occasion at the sold-out Orlando Stadium and maybe played the game more in their minds than on the field.
“You have a responsibility to strike a balance, because sometimes the desire to win the match makes you overanxious, which I think, in the previous match in Orlando, led our team to make elementary mistakes because we were too anxious. Maybe we were trying too hard to make an impression.”
Mngqithi also showered Pirates with praise, saying their game has improved under new coach Jose Riveiro.
“I believe Pirates are playing good football. I will not want to take that away from them. But I also believe we play good football. And that, as somebody who is a student of the game and who likes good football, is what I want in those matches.
“I don’t want matches where the other one is sitting and does not want to play while the other one is playing.”
Pirates will go into the second leg with a slight advantage in that any draw with goals will take them through to the final on November 5 in Durban after making sure the defending champions, Sundowns, didn't score away from home in the first leg.
