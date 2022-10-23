Soccer

AmaZulu reach first MTN8 final in 46 years edging Chiefs on away goals

23 October 2022 - 17:49 By Marc Strydom
Ashley Du Preez of Kaizer Chiefs and Makhehlene Makhaula of AmaZulu during the MTN8 semifinal, second Leg match at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on October 23 2022.
Ashley Du Preez of Kaizer Chiefs and Makhehlene Makhaula of AmaZulu during the MTN8 semifinal, second Leg match at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on October 23 2022.
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

AmaZulu reached their first cup final in 12 years as they held Kaizer Chiefs to a 0-0 draw in Sunday’s second leg of their MTN8 semifinal at Moses Mabhida Stadium to progress on away goals.

Romain Folz’s AmaZulu showed no intentions in the first half of attempting to defend a 1-1 away scoreline gained under the coach’s predecessor, Brandon Truter, at FNB Stadium in the first leg three weeks ago.

Usuthu edged the first half. In the second they were content to frustrate Chiefs, allow Amakhosi possession and keep them at arm’s length from goalkeeper Veli Mothwa’s goal, a task carried out with effective enough application to edge the tie.

Eyebrows were raised when Usuthu appointed 32-year-old French-Moroccan Folz to replace Truter. His formative profile in SA has been boosted by a start of league draws with Orlando Pirates and Maritzburg United, and a disciplined approach by his players to Sunday’s second leg.

The jury remains out on the young coach’s genuine credentials. Those will be put to a far sterner  test in the final against Jose Riveiro’s increasingly slick Orlando Pirates — slayers of trophy machines Mamelodi Sundowns in the other semifinal — on November 5 at Moses Mabhida.

For Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane, the pressure that has accrued from a decidedly inconsistent opening half of the season increases from a failure to reach a final.

AmaZulu’s last cup final was in the 2009-10 Nedbank Cup, where they lost 3-0 to Bidvest Wits in the inaugural game of the revamped FNB Stadium, months before the 2010 World Cup in SA. On Sunday Usuthu reached their first final in the top eight competition in 46 years — they lost 8-2 on aggregate in the two-legged last tie of the 1976 edition in their previous appearance.

Amakhosi had some moments but AmaZulu looked the stronger combination on the ball, and muscling situations without it, in the first half.

Early on Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana cantered through the middle and teed up Keagan Dolly to shoot just wide from outside the box. At the other end Brandon Petersen’s stray pass allowed George Maluleka to feed Augustine Kwem in the area, the Nigerian’s effort sliding past the post.

Slowly Usuthu wrested the advantage. Sifiso Hlanti’s superbly timed challenge ended Kwem’s dangerous jinking run into the box.

On their day Kwem and Gabadinho Mhango can form one of the fiercest strike partnerships in the Premier Soccer League. The Malawian’s pass fed the Nigerian free on the right just before the break, Kwem chipping Petersen onto the netting.

Chiefs came out from the break working hard to stamp more authority on the game. Zwane introduced Khama Billiat and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo for Bimenyimana and Ashley Du Preez as he sought to add creativity to his front line.

Tough defending from Usuthu and the Trojan work-rate of Makhehlene Makhaula in midfield limited Amakhosi to half-chances, and not enough to swing the tie.

Chiefs’ most dangerous attacker, though mostly well tied up by Usuthu, was winger Kgaogelo Sekgota. His chip in the 69th was headed into the path of Dolly to volley into the netting.

With the clock running down Dolly cut inside and drove wide. After Reeve Frosler miscued at air on the edge of the area the ball fell to Billiat in the middle, who deflected an attempted finish off target.

