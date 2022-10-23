Soccer

Battling Southampton hold Premier League leaders Arsenal to a draw

23 October 2022 - 18:24 By Reuters
Mohamed Elyounoussi of Southampton is challenged by Takehiro Tomiyasu of Arsenal in the Premier League match St Mary's Stadium in Southampton on October 23 2022.
Image: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Granit Xhaka scored a superb early goal but Premier League leaders Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw by Southampton on Sunday as Stuart Armstrong netted a deserved second-half equaliser for the home side.

The result moved Arsenal to 28 points from 11 games, two ahead of second-placed Manchester City, while Southampton are 15th with 12 points from 12 games.

The visitors looked untouchable in the opening 15 minutes as they launched wave after wave of attacks on the home goal, and were rewarded with an excellent opener from Xhaka, who also netted their winner in the midweek Europa League win over PSV Eindhoven.

Bukayo Saka's flick set right-back Ben White down the right flank and his cross was thundered into the roof of the net by Xhaka.

Southampton would have been relieved to be only 1-0 down at the break, but were much brighter in the second period and were deserving of their equaliser, perhaps profiting from an Arsenal who looked increasingly weary from their midweek exertions.

A quick counterattack on 65 minutes drew reward when Mohamed Elyounoussi slipped the ball into the path of Armstrong, who was composed with his finish past goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

