Battling Southampton hold Premier League leaders Arsenal to a draw

The visitors looked untouchable in the opening 15 minutes as they launched wave after wave of attacks on the home goal, and were rewarded with an excellent opener from Xhaka, who also netted their winner in the midweek Europa League win over PSV Eindhoven.

Bukayo Saka's flick set right-back Ben White down the right flank and his cross was thundered into the roof of the net by Xhaka.

Southampton would have been relieved to be only 1-0 down at the break, but were much brighter in the second period and were deserving of their equaliser, perhaps profiting from an Arsenal who looked increasingly weary from their midweek exertions.

A quick counterattack on 65 minutes drew reward when Mohamed Elyounoussi slipped the ball into the path of Armstrong, who was composed with his finish past goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.