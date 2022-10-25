Ambitious AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu has revealed glowing references from the players of Marumo Gallants convinced Usuthu's management to trust coach Romain Folz as the man who can lead them to the promised land.
Folz, whose tender age of 32 has raised eyebrows since his introduction to the Premier Soccer League with Gallants at the start of this season, is yet to win a match in South Africa, but he will lead AmaZulu to their first cup final since the 2009-10 Nedbank Cup.
Usuthu are in the MTN8 final where they face Orlando Pirates at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday. The Durban team reached the final with Sunday's 0-0 draw at Moses Mabhida under Folz, which saw the Durban sleeping giants progress on away goals from a 1-1 draw in the first leg under the French-Moroccan's predecessor, Brandon Truter.
Folz has played nine games since arriving in South Africa to join Gallants, recording eight draws and a single defeat.
Revealed: Glowing references from Gallants players scored Folz the AmaZulu job
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
Ambitious AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu has revealed glowing references from the players of Marumo Gallants convinced Usuthu's management to trust coach Romain Folz as the man who can lead them to the promised land.
Folz, whose tender age of 32 has raised eyebrows since his introduction to the Premier Soccer League with Gallants at the start of this season, is yet to win a match in South Africa, but he will lead AmaZulu to their first cup final since the 2009-10 Nedbank Cup.
Usuthu are in the MTN8 final where they face Orlando Pirates at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday. The Durban team reached the final with Sunday's 0-0 draw at Moses Mabhida under Folz, which saw the Durban sleeping giants progress on away goals from a 1-1 draw in the first leg under the French-Moroccan's predecessor, Brandon Truter.
Folz has played nine games since arriving in South Africa to join Gallants, recording eight draws and a single defeat.
AmaZulu reach first MTN8 final in 46 years edging Chiefs on away goals
At Gallants, he played six matches and only lost to Pirates before he parted ways with the Limpopo-based outfit in early September.
At AmaZulu he has overseen three draws - 1-1 against Pirates and Maritzburg United and the goalless result in Sunday's semi second leg.
Zungu told TimesLIVE last week, before his new coach steered Usuthu to a cup final, the club made enquiries before hiring Folz, including from his previous club.
“We did research and the research was based on our analysis of the games [he was in charge of at Gallants]. Also based on the interviews we had with at least two of his former players at Gallants,” Zungu said.
Mamelodi Sundowns demote Manqoba Mngqithi in shock technical reshuffle
“Those players were kind enough to give us their viewpoints. It was also based on our studying of his coaching journey, even outside South Africa.”
“I think what also helped is that we needed someone who has an understanding of the competitive environment in the DStv Premiership.
“He is the kind of guy who we knew will come in and make a difference.
“We need to rescue our campaign and the good thing is that it’s still early in the season. He can claw us back to the top and do wonders this season.”
Folz will continue his search for first a victory on South African soil when he takes on former employers Gallants in AmaZulu's Premiership match at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday night (7.30pm).
Gallants are at the foot of the Premiership with nine points from 10 games, while Usuthu are in ninth place with 13 points from 11 outings.
MORE:
Orlando Pirates bury Sundowns to book a place in MTN8 final
HRW says Qatar has detained and mistreated LGBTI people ahead of World Cup
Banyana drawn in tough Group G for 2023 Fifa World Cup
Banyana drawn in tough group for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos