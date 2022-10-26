‘Nelson Mandela said some of the best leaders lead from the back’: Sundowns head coach Mokwena
Rulani Mokwena has strongly dismissed suggestions he will be a one-man show now he has been appointed head coach of Mamelodi Sundowns.
Sundowns announced a technical team shake-up on Monday with Mokwena elevated to head coach, Steve Komphela promoted to first team coach and Manqoba Mngqithi demoted to senior coach. Mngqithi and Mokwena had previously been co-coaches and Komphela in the advisory role of senior coach.
Mokwena’s era got off to a good start as Downs thrashed Maritzburg United 5-0 in their DStv Premiership clash at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday night, taking the Brazilians to five league wins on the spin.
Sundowns moved three points clear at the top of the standings and also moved on from the disappointment of losing 3-0 to Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 semifinal, second leg (and 3-0 on aggregate) at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.
“It is a genuine sense of appreciation for the belief and the trust shown in me, but for sure it is business as usual because what is important is the club,” Mokwena said in his post-match press conference in Pietermaritzburg.
“It is the decision that the club made and that’s what’s more important. No individual is bigger than the club and that includes myself.
Former Pirates caretaker head coach Mokwena said he was humbled to take on such a the huge responsibility, and stressed he would continue to work closely with the knowledgeable and experienced Mngqithi and Komphela.
“I feel enormous gratitude and appreciation for being bestowed with a huge responsibility, but also it is a collective effort and nothing changes. I am just as important as everybody else in this club, if not less important.
“There are far more important people at Mamelodi Sundowns than myself. I am just a small piece of the puzzle that tries to give its best for this organisation. I will continue to do that.
“We still have coach Manqoba, who is esteemed and a top coach; we have coach Steve, who is esteemed and his pedigree speaks for itself and we have Wendell [Robinson, Downs' goalkeeper coach] and the rest of the technical team.
“Nothing changes, my importance does not get elevated at all. Nelson Mandela once said some of the best leaders lead from the back and you don’t even hear too much about them.
“Maybe you hear them in moments of crisis where they stand up and protect everybody, but to tell you the truth it is just gratitude towards the president [Patrice Motsepe], chair [Tlhopie Motsepe] and the Mamelodi Sundowns family.
“Football is about the pitch, the game belongs to players and I say that in good and bad moments. What we reflected today [in the win over Maritzburg] is where this club is at. If 5-0 is not a healthy enough reflection then I don’t know what else is.”
Sundowns' final game before the two-month Fifa break for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is against Royal AM at Chatsworth Stadium on Saturday (8pm).