‘Nelson Mandela said some of the best leaders lead from the back’: Sundowns head coach Mokwena

“We still have coach Manqoba, who is esteemed and a top coach; we have coach Steve, who is esteemed and his pedigree speaks for itself and we have Wendell [Robinson, Downs' goalkeeper coach] and the rest of the technical team.

“Nothing changes, my importance does not get elevated at all. Nelson Mandela once said some of the best leaders lead from the back and you don’t even hear too much about them.

“Maybe you hear them in moments of crisis where they stand up and protect everybody, but to tell you the truth it is just gratitude towards the president [Patrice Motsepe], chair [Tlhopie Motsepe] and the Mamelodi Sundowns family.

“Football is about the pitch, the game belongs to players and I say that in good and bad moments. What we reflected today [in the win over Maritzburg] is where this club is at. If 5-0 is not a healthy enough reflection then I don’t know what else is.”

Sundowns' final game before the two-month Fifa break for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is against Royal AM at Chatsworth Stadium on Saturday (8pm).