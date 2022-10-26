“We decided to make the changes because we felt we needed a new direction and clarity of responsibilities within the club.
“It is our responsibility as leaders to take brave decisions — to be a leader is all about bravery and taking decisions at the right time. We felt the time is now and we have made the changes because we think they will bring the team forward.
“They will bring us to the direction of how we want to play our football, help us to become one of the best clubs in Africa and to be contenders in all tournaments we participate in.”
Berg added that the win over Maritzburg United was for Sundowns' supporters, saying the club's focus was on doing what was right for Sundowns, not personalities.
“We believe these changes are the right ones for our club and that is our job. As leaders of Mamelodi Sundowns there is nothing about people or whatever, but about what we can do for the club.
Sundowns taking new direction, says sporting director Berg on Mokwena promotion
Image: Sydney Mahlangu /BackpagePix
Mamelodi Sundowns sporting director Flemming Berg says the club made a surprise coaching reshuffle because it is taking a new direction.
Sundowns announced a technical team shake-up on Monday, with Rulani Mokwena elevated to head coach, Steve Komphela promoted to first-team coach and Manqoba Mngqithi demoted to senior coach.
Mokwena started his tenure as head coach with the Brazilians thumping Maritzburg United 5-0 in their DStv Premiership matchup at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday night.
Dane Berg said the decision to elevate Mokwena was taken collectively by the club's management.
“We decided to make the changes because we felt we needed a new direction and clarity of responsibilities within the club.
“It is our responsibility as leaders to take brave decisions — to be a leader is all about bravery and taking decisions at the right time. We felt the time is now and we have made the changes because we think they will bring the team forward.
“They will bring us to the direction of how we want to play our football, help us to become one of the best clubs in Africa and to be contenders in all tournaments we participate in.”
Berg added that the win over Maritzburg United was for Sundowns' supporters, saying the club's focus was on doing what was right for Sundowns, not personalities.
“We believe these changes are the right ones for our club and that is our job. As leaders of Mamelodi Sundowns there is nothing about people or whatever, but about what we can do for the club.
“The win today is not a win for coach Rulani, it is a win for the coaching team, the club in general and the fans. That is what our job is and that is what we try to do every day when we get to work.
“Our job is to make sure our club goes in the direction we want, the fans want, the board wants and that’s the reason we have taken the decision we have taken. There was a long time where we have not been happy with the development of our performances.
“We have five wins in a row in the league, but the performances have not developed as we expected and hoped. Because of that we decided on the changes.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Sundowns hammer Maritzburg to get Rulani’s new era off to rollicking start
Mamelodi Sundowns demote Manqoba Mngqithi in shock technical reshuffle
It’s put him in a spot: Bapela questions Mngqithi’s Sundowns demotion
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos